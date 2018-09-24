What's new

Turkish Defense Industry by 2030 - catch up with the UK , France and Germany

The progress in the Turkish defense industry is unrivalled. No other industry in Turkey has done so much in so little time. In the last decade, Turkish businesses and state-owned R&D centers have put amazing effort into their work and received amazing outcomes


-- ALTAY Tank with AKKOR Active Protection System
-- TAI HURJET Jet trainer and air close support Fighter Jet
-- TAI TFX 5th gen stealth Fighter Jet
-- TAI T129 Attack Helicopter
-- TAI T625 Utility Helicopter
-- TAI ATAK2 Attack Helicopter Project
-- TAI 10-12 tons class Utility Helicopter Project
-- TAI ANKA MALE UCAV
-- AKINCI HALE UCAV
-- Bayraktar TB-2 UCAV
-- GOKTURK Military Satellites
-- BURAK Space Probe Rocket and Launch System
-- UMIT Space Launch System
-- HISAR-A Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O Air Defense System
-- HISAR-U Air Defense System
-- KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- MEHPOD Jamming Pod
-- Aselsan Airborne stand off Jammer
-- ADA class stealth Corvette
-- MILGEM-I class stealth Frigate
-- TF-2000 class Destroyer
-- MILDEN class AIP Submarine
-- SOM-J network enabled Cruise Missile
-- ATMACA Subsonic Anti ship Missile
-- GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
-- GOKTUG BWR and VWR Air to Air Missiles








ALTAY third generation+ Main Battle Tank

Its development is now complete and it is ready for production

and BMC won the contract to mass produce Turkey's next-generation main battle tank
( 250 units + 750 optional ) .. 1500hp domestic engine will be ready by 2024

Altay Tank equipped with state of the technology, capable of providing all kinds of tactical support for a 21st-century army

Weight : 65 tons
Armament : 120mm L/55 caliber
Range : 500km
Speed : 70 km/h
Entered service : expected in 2020

Special modular reactive composite Armour Protection
Aselsan VOLKAN III new generation Fire control System
C3I System
Laser warning System
Battlefield target identification System
CBRN protection
Life support system
Fire extinguishing and explosion suppression System
360 degrees situational awareness System
Both the gunner and the commander will be provided with stabilised day/thermal sights
Laser range finder having hunter killer capability
Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and Bar Armour Systems
Soft Kill (Smart Smoke Curtain) System
Hard Kill AKKOR Active protection System
12.7mm Remote control Weapon Station
Jammer against remote control IED attacks
YAMGOZ Telescopic Elevated Observation System (EOS)

jngdxbqs.jpg




ELECTRONIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY



Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System

-- Entered service : 2015
-- Radar Electronic Support (ES System) and Radar Electronic Attack (EA System )
-- Analyzes multiple target signals in a wide frequency range
-- Automatic identification of threats
-- High precision direction finding
-- High precision position fixing with multi platforms
-- to jam and deceive conventional and complex types of land, sea and airborne radar
Systems
-- Automatically generating appropriate response with digital radio frequency memory capability







Aselsan MEHPOD Jamming Pod







HAVASOJ Stand-Off Jammer Shadow Project

Remote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platform

Airborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross-border operations , deliveries will be made between 2023-2025


[URL=http://www.directupload.net]


ATTACK and UTILITY HELICOPTER PROJECTS



TAI T129 Attack Helicopter

being developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace Industries

Entered service : 2014
Max take of weight : 5.065 kg
Max cruise speed : 281 km /h
Range : 537 km

-- the state of the art EW systems and EO systems
-- Aselflir 300T targeting sight system
-- AVCI Helmet Mounted Display System
-- MILDAR Fire control Radar

1 x 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds
76 x 70mm Classic Rockets
16 x CIRIT 70mm Laser Guided Air to Ground Missiles
8 x UMTAS Long Range Anti Tank Missiles
2 x STINGER Air to Air Missiles

wn6dquqg.jpg






TAI ATAK-2 Attack Helicopter Project

ATAK 2 will be a combat helicopter that can successfully perform its missions in harsh geographical and environmental conditions which will have increased payload capacity and modern avionic systems alongside with high performance and low maintenance cost

ATAK 2 is using the indigenous systems such as

-- software
-- mission computer
-- HEWS Helicopter electronic warfare system
-- electronic , avionic and weapon systems
-- MILDAR fire control radar
-- transmission
-- rotor systems
-- landing gears
-- TEI TS1400 turboshat engine

6w5it5qj.jpg









TAI T625 Multirole Helicopter

T625 Multirole Helicopter is a new generation, twin engine, 6 ton class Helicopter
and critical systems such as transmission system, rotor system and landing gears as well as aerostructures are designed from scratch in TAI

TAI T-625 made its maiden flight on sept. 6 2018. Serial production is expected to start after 2021 to replace Bell UH-1 Helicopters

Length : 15.87 m
Max take off weight : 6050 kg
Max cruise speed : 306 km/h
Service ceiling : 6.096 m
Range : 740 km
Capacity : 12
Engine : 2 x LHTEC CTS800 ( 1373 shp each )



[URL=http://www.directupload.net]




TAI 10 tons class Utility Helicopter Project

TAI 10 ton Utility Helicopter with military configuration suitable for search and rescue and offshore operations will be developed

Max take off weight : 10 tons
Max cruise speed : 314 km/h
Range : 1000 km
Capacity : 20

un8ysm9b.jpg




TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine

Manufacturer: TEI
Power: 1660 shp
Weight : 195 kg
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet
seial production : 2024

TS1400 Engine designed for the T625 General Purpose Helicopter

TEI will create a new turboshaft motor family from the TS1400 ... This engine will be used in T625 as well as ATAK and ATAK-2 Helicopters




UAV and UCAV TECHNOLOGY




Bayraktar TB-2 Tactical UCAV

Entered service : 2016
Lenght : 11,2 m
Max take of weight : 650 kg
Endurance : 24+ hours
Service ceiling : 27.000+ feet

4 x MAM-L laser guided smart munition

d5fnq7i7.jpg






TAI ANKA Multirole UAV/UCAV

Day and night, all weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads

Transportable Image Exploitation Station
Radio Relay
Remote Video Terminal

Entered service : 2017
Payload Capacity : 200kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 30,000ft
-- SATCOM
-- MAM-L smart munition
[/URL]
rcqdmn49.jpg





AKINCI UCAV

Origin : TURKEY
Year : 2019-2020
Status : in-development
Operators : Turkey

Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Width : 20 m
MTOW : 4.500 kg
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet


-- SATCOM
-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- MAM-L smart munition
-- Air to Air Missile
-- TEBER and HGK guided bombs

dagss64k.jpg





HÜRJET NEW GENERATION ADVANCED JET TRAINER & LIGHT ATTACK AIRCRAFT

TAI showcased a full-scale mock-up of the HürJet at Farnborough in July.
It featured a single turbofan engine (F404-GE-402, 17,000lb thrust with afterburner) and underwing pylons carrying indigenous air-to-air (GOKDOGAN/PEREGRINE short-range IIR guided AAMs) and air-to-ground (UMTAS and TEBER-82) weapon systems as well as BNA’s external fuel tank

The HürJet AJT prototype is expected to conduct its maiden flight in 2022 and to enter TurAF service in 2025

Length - 13.4m
Height - 4m
Wingspan - 11m
-- maximum speed Mach 1.2
-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft
-- with its 3000 kg payload

o6spqchk.jpg

6gkvk7ip.jpg







TF-X: NATIONAL COMBAT AIRCRAFT

MMU/TF-X was planned to replace the F-16C/D from 2030 and TAI was selected as the prime contractor

TF-X will be a 5th-generation indigenous air superiority fighter with secondary ground attack capability, which will escort and provide air protection to TurAF’s F-35A LIGHNING II fleet. The service currently operates 230+ F-16C/Ds and Turkey is likely to procure some 150 TF-X in the long term as replacements

length 19m
wingspan 12m
over 27,215kg in MTOW
maximum speed of Mach 2
service ceiling of over 55,000ft
combat radius of over 600 nautical miles

npwg4oi3.jpg



[/URL]
 
HISAR AIR DEFENSE FAMILY

Turkey develops its own HISAR low-medium-high altitude Air Defense Family

HISAR-A low altitude Air Defense System will be in service by 2020
HISAR-O medium altitude Air Defense System will be in service by 2021
HISAR-U high altitude Air Defense System will be in service by 2023-2025

y3byahup.jpg

qvbtecng.jpg



HISAR-A and HISAR-O Air Defense Systems

Enter service : 2020-2021
Range : 15 km -25 km
Altitude : 10 km - 15 km
Guidance/Seeker : Midcourse Guidance with INS and Data Link ---- Terminal Guadiance withImaging Infrared Seeker

The HİSAR air defense systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and troops against enemy aircrafts, helicopters, cruise missiles, UAVs, and air-to-ground missiles

a47y2eja.jpg

q5lr3szt.jpg





600+ km Aselsan EIRS, is a new generation S-Band radar developed for long range early warning, with its AESA and digital beamforming antenna architecture. EIRS has the ability to detect and track air breathing targets, ballistic missiles, anti-radiation missiles and stealth/low RCS targets from very long ranges

6v3ljam2.jpg




AIR TO AIR MISSILES

-- 65 km BOZDOGAN ( solid-state RF seeker, with advanced counter-measure capability and datalink update )
-- 30 km GOKDOGAN ( a high resolution dual colour imaging infra-red seeker, with a comprehensive off-boresight capability, along with advanced counter-measures )

proxy.php


RF seeker
mvf38ub3.jpg




CRUISE MISSILES


SOM air launched Cruise Missile

-- precision strike capability against both land or sea targets
-- network enabled capability ( only a few country in the world )
-- Stealthy and precise
-- Terrain hugging and Sea skimming
-- Imaging Infrared Seeker
-- INS / GPS
-- Terrain Referenced Navigation
-- Image Based Navigation
-- Automatic Target Recognition
-- mach 0,94 speed
-- SOM-1 : 300 km range ... SOM-2 : 800 km

proxy.php

proxy.php




800-1400 km GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile





ATMACA Anti ship Missile





SIMSEK Satellite Launch System

-- 1,5 ton payload
-- 700 km altitude







Turkey's first high resolution electro-optical satellite GÖKTÜRK-2 has been indigenously designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries and TÜBİTAK Space cooperation

launched on December 18, 2012 and the satellite is still under the operation of Turkish Air Forces from Ankara/Turkey Ground Station

oanf6xaz.jpg




Turkey’s first indigenously developed micro satellite LAGARI expected to be launched into space by 2019

LAGARI micro satellite is equipped with advanced camera and orientation control system, which brings high resolution near-time live tactical surveillance, monitoring, also mapping capabilities at very low cost

xk322nqz.jpg





Turkey's first indigenously developed telecommunication satellite TURKSAT-6A expected to be launched into space by 2020

TÜRKSAT 6A will bring extended capabilities and additional capacity for high and secure data transfer applications with 20 Ku-Band transponders that can be operated simultaneously

Turkey became one of the 10 countries that can produce communications satellites

k7zkrdx4.jpg

 
NAVAL INDUSTRY


ADA class stealth Corvette

Length : 99,5 m
Displacement : 2400 tons
Range : 3500 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )
-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

t8pk4pne.jpg







MILGEM - I class Frigate ( under construction )

Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells MK-41 VLS

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+ km )
-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles ( 50 km )
-- 1 x Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

r4cdwwpx.jpg









Turkey will be 3rd NATO State planning (by 2020's) to use own systems on own designed 7000 tons TF-2000 class Destroyer after USA and France

-- GENESIS Combat Management System
-- 450 km CAFRAD Multi-function/illumination/Fire control/Long range Radar complex
-- HISAR-O and HISAR-U surface to air Missiles
-- KORKUT-D 35mm CIWS
-- 220+ km ATMACA network enabled anti ship Missile
-- GEZGIN Land attack cruise Missile
-- SAPAN Rolling Airframe Missile
-- TUBITAK high energy LASER
-- ORKA Leightweight Torpedo
-- TORK Hard-Kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
-- HIZIR Torpedo Countermeasure System
-- HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar


TF-2000 class Destroyer ( under development )

Length : 150 m
Displacement : 7000 tons
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
CAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar

48 or 64 cells MK-41 VLS

1 x 127 mm Oto Melara Naval Gun ( 120 km )
16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+km )
HISAR-O Air Defense Missile
HISAR-U Air Defense Missile
GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
RUM-139 VL ASROC
Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS
25 mm Aselsan STAMP
ORKA Lightweight Torpedo
Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk Helicopter





450 km CAFRAD Multi-function/illumination/Fire control/Long range Radar complex







MILDEN class AIP Submarine

Turkish defense industry to design and develop a new class of Submarine, but to develop the suite of electronics, telecommunications, sensors, propulsion and weapon systems that will be integrated into the Boat

The third phase of MiLDEN includes a two year initial design period (2023-2025), which will involve designing the hull and installation of the AIP system. This will be followed by a three year detailed design period (2025-2028) to include the installation and integration of the systems mentioned earlier. The construction of the first Submarine will start in 2028 and the goal is for it to be delivered to the Turkish Navy in 2033

-- the national sonar
-- the national torpedo AKYA
-- national Atmosphere Independent Power (AIP) system
-- Alper LPI radar
-- ARES-2N ESM system
-- integrated communications system
-- X-band satellite communication system
-- MILSOFT software for the Link-11/22 communication system
-- HAVELSAN Sonar integration and Control system
-- TorAKS system (Torpedo fire control system, which is part of the SEDA system)
-- the torpedo countermeasures Sea Crypsis system
-- TUBITAK-MAM is set to develop the hydrophones
-- TUBITAK the vessel’s battery control system and the life support system

 
undertakerwwefan said:
Tank engine and jet engine are key. And Turkey is still far behind in engine.
Click to expand...


even China could not develop Tank engine
the problems with the WS-15 turbofan engine for J20 Fighter Jet needed to be resolved
and WZ-16 Turboshaft engine has been jointly developed by French Safran Helicopter Engine and China AECC consortium


TEI TS1400 Turboshaft gas turbine engine for Helicopters will be ready by 2021 and serial production by 2023
l5ti7yyg.jpg




1500 hp diesel engine protype for ALTAY Tank will be ready by 2024
Tusaş Engine Industries (TEI) said that we can develop Turbofan engine for TFX Fighter Jet in 15 years
 
HOWITZERS

Turkish Army has the biggest Howitzer fire power in Europe after Russia



BORAN 105mm Lightweight Towed Howitzer ( 106 units )

Firing range : 17 km
The 1,720 kg howitzer is consonant with Sikorsky S-70 and Chinook CH-47 helicopters

ta2rbn5t.jpg






MKE T-155 Panther towed Howitzer

Armament : 155/L52 mm
Firing range : 40 km






MKE Yavuz Truck mounted Howitzer

Armament : 155mm L/52 caliber
Number Of Grooves : 48
Firing range : 40 km
Rate Of Fire : Normal: 6 rds/min ---- Impact: 3 rds in 15 sec
Speed : 90 km/h
Operational range : 600 km

Semi-automatic ammunition loading system
Able to fire on a target within 60 seconds, to complete fire mission and relocation in 120 seconds

mti9kuy3.jpg






T-155 STORM II 155mm 52cal Howitzer

-New generation fire control system, more precision strike on longer ranges
-Turret and Gun driving system:Fully electric, servo controlled
-New generation devices/Systems/Designs
-Sarp RCWS
-Munition loading mechanism redesigned to be fully automatic from magazine to gun entry, increased firing rate per minute/reduced loading time

tl7i95dg.jpg
 
MLRS and Ballistic Missiles

the UK,France and Germany uses American GMLRS with 39 km SCATMIN Rockets


Roketsan T-122 Sakarya / TRG-122 guided MLRS

Diameter : 122 mm
Maximum Range : 40 km
Warhead Weight : 18,5 kg
Warhead Effective Radius : 30 m
Guidance : Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

eawy3p72.jpg




TRG-300 TIGER guided MLRS

Diameter : 300 mm
Maximum Range : 120 km
Warhead Weight : 105 kg
Warhead Effective Radius : 70 m
Guidance : Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Inertial Navigation System (INS)

auoozwn7.jpg




Roketsan J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile

Diameter : 600 mm
Maximum Range : 150 km

l6mn5vuc.jpg





Roketsan KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile

Diameter : 610 mm
Maximum Range : 280 km
Warhead Weight : 470 kg
Guidance : Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Inertial Navigation System (INS)

j6ijhobp.jpg
 
Turkish OMTAS and French MMP are the most modern ATGMs in Europe



OMTAS Anti Tank Guided Missile

Entered service : 2017
  • Imaging Infrared Seeker with Automatic Target Tracker
  • Tandem Warhead efective against all types of heavy armored Vehicles
  • Day & Night and All Weather Operational Capabilities
  • Effective Against Stationary and Moving Targets
  • Lock On Before Launch / Lock on After Launch
  • Fire and Forget / Fire and Update Operating Modes
  • Setting Coordinates of the Target on Launcher Unit
  • Firing Behind Covers
  • Switching Targets
  • Hit Point Update on Target
  • Indoor and Outdoor Type Simulators
  • Modular Design of the Launcher Unit
  • Modular Design of the Launch Unit Enables Sight Unit to be Used as a Stand Alone Unit

Range : 200 – 4000 m
Diameter of the Missile : 160 mm
Weight of the Missile : 35 kg
Seeker : Imaging Infrared (IIR), Uncooled Type
Sight Unit on the Launcher Unit : TV/Termal Camera
Attack Modes : Direct and Top Attacks
Operating Altitude : -300 and +3000 m

jlsgeejv.jpg


 
YuChen said:
WZ-16 is for Z15, a civilian helicopter, WZ-10 is the official engine for Z20.

Do not drag other countries in, espiecally those you don't know much.
Click to expand...


China has developed Turboshaft engines with helping of Russia,Ukraine and France
The domestic WZ-9 engine was designed by the 602 Research Institute, with Ukrainian and Russian assistance

and finally more powerfull WZ10 engine .... from WZ-16 and WZ-9 to WZ-10

China should say thanks to Russia,Ukraine and France for helping to own Turboshaft engine technology


Turkey produce under license American General Electric T700-GE-701D turboshaft engine
and now Turkey develops its own TEI TS1400 Turboshaft Engine ...
T-625 Helicopter will make flight with TEI TS1400 Turboshaft Engines by 2021












ELECTROMAGNETIC RAILGUN TECHNOLOGY



TUFAN

At IDEF 2017, the new railgun system is integrated in a turret which can be used as ground-based station, but the system can be also mounted on a vessel. The Tufan railgun system can be used for direct and indirect firing operations against ground and naval targets. The system can be also used against air targets and is able to destroy missiles






SAHI-209


 
only the US , France and Turkey have developed next gen Targeting Pod in NATO


-- Lockheed Martin Sniper / THE US
-- Thales Damocles / FRANCE
-- Aselsan Aselpod / TURKEY


The ASELPOD will enable the TURAF's F-16s to deploy laser-guided bombs by having the ASELPOD illuminate targets with a laser designator. The ASELPOD can also provide geo-location coordinates, which can be primed to INS/GPS precision-guided bombs

u58yobsk.jpg
 

