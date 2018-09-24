Turkish Defense Industry by 2030 - catch up with the UK , France and Germany

The progress in the Turkish defense industry is unrivalled. No other industry in Turkey has done so much in so little time. In the last decade, Turkish businesses and state-owned R&D centers have put amazing effort into their work and received amazing outcomes-- ALTAY Tank with AKKOR Active Protection System-- TAI HURJET Jet trainer and air close support Fighter Jet-- TAI TFX 5th gen stealth Fighter Jet-- TAI T129 Attack Helicopter-- TAI T625 Utility Helicopter-- TAI ATAK2 Attack Helicopter Project-- TAI 10-12 tons class Utility Helicopter Project-- TAI ANKA MALE UCAV-- AKINCI HALE UCAV-- Bayraktar TB-2 UCAV-- GOKTURK Military Satellites-- BURAK Space Probe Rocket and Launch System-- UMIT Space Launch System-- HISAR-A Air Defense System-- HISAR-O Air Defense System-- HISAR-U Air Defense System-- KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System-- MEHPOD Jamming Pod-- Aselsan Airborne stand off Jammer-- ADA class stealth Corvette-- MILGEM-I class stealth Frigate-- TF-2000 class Destroyer-- MILDEN class AIP Submarine-- SOM-J network enabled Cruise Missile-- ATMACA Subsonic Anti ship Missile-- GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile-- GOKTUG BWR and VWR Air to Air MissilesIts development is now complete and it is ready for productionand BMC won the contract to mass produce Turkey's next-generation main battle tank( 250 units + 750 optional ) .. 1500hp domestic engine will be ready by 2024Altay Tank equipped with state of the technology, capable of providing all kinds of tactical support for a 21st-century armyWeight : 65 tonsArmament : 120mm L/55 caliberRange : 500kmSpeed : 70 km/hEntered service : expected in 2020Special modular reactive composite Armour ProtectionAselsan VOLKAN III new generation Fire control SystemC3I SystemLaser warning SystemBattlefield target identification SystemCBRN protectionLife support systemFire extinguishing and explosion suppression System360 degrees situational awareness SystemBoth the gunner and the commander will be provided with stabilised day/thermal sightsLaser range finder having hunter killer capabilityExplosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and Bar Armour SystemsSoft Kill (Smart Smoke Curtain) SystemHard Kill AKKOR Active protection System12.7mm Remote control Weapon StationJammer against remote control IED attacksYAMGOZ Telescopic Elevated Observation System (EOS),,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,-- Entered service : 2015-- Radar Electronic Support (ES System) and Radar Electronic Attack (EA System )-- Analyzes multiple target signals in a wide frequency range-- Automatic identification of threats-- High precision direction finding-- High precision position fixing with multi platforms-- to jam and deceive conventional and complex types of land, sea and airborne radarSystems-- Automatically generating appropriate response with digital radio frequency memory capability,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,being developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace IndustriesEntered service : 2014Max take of weight : 5.065 kgMax cruise speed : 281 km /hRange : 537 km-- the state of the art EW systems and EO systems-- Aselflir 300T targeting sight system-- AVCI Helmet Mounted Display System-- MILDAR Fire control Radar1 x 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds76 x 70mm Classic Rockets16 x CIRIT 70mm Laser Guided Air to Ground Missiles8 x UMTAS Long Range Anti Tank Missiles2 x STINGER Air to Air MissilesATAK 2 will be a combat helicopter that can successfully perform its missions in harsh geographical and environmental conditions which will have increased payload capacity and modern avionic systems alongside with high performance and low maintenance costATAK 2 is using the indigenous systems such as-- software-- mission computer-- HEWS Helicopter electronic warfare system-- electronic , avionic and weapon systems-- MILDAR fire control radar-- transmission-- rotor systems-- landing gears-- TEI TS1400 turboshat engineT625 Multirole Helicopter is a new generation, twin engine, 6 ton class Helicopterand critical systems such as transmission system, rotor system and landing gears as well as aerostructures are designed from scratch in TAITAI T-625 made its maiden flight on sept. 6 2018. Serial production is expected to start after 2021 to replace Bell UH-1 HelicoptersLength : 15.87 mMax take off weight : 6050 kgMax cruise speed : 306 km/hService ceiling : 6.096 mRange : 740 kmCapacity : 12Engine : 2 x LHTEC CTS800 ( 1373 shp each )TAI 10 ton Utility Helicopter with military configuration suitable for search and rescue and offshore operations will be developedMax take off weight : 10 tonsMax cruise speed : 314 km/hRange : 1000 kmCapacity : 20Manufacturer: TEIPower: 1660 shpWeight : 195 kgService ceiling : 20.000 feetseial production : 2024TS1400 Engine designed for the T625 General Purpose HelicopterTEI will create a new turboshaft motor family from the TS1400 ... This engine will be used in T625 as well as ATAK and ATAK-2 Helicopters,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Entered service : 2016Lenght : 11,2 mMax take of weight : 650 kgEndurance : 24+ hoursService ceiling : 27.000+ feet4 x MAM-L laser guided smart munitionDay and night, all weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloadsTransportable Image Exploitation StationRadio RelayRemote Video TerminalEntered service : 2017Payload Capacity : 200kgEndurance : 24 hoursService ceiling : 30,000ft-- SATCOM-- MAM-L smart munition[/URL]Origin : TURKEYYear : 2019-2020Status : in-developmentOperators : TurkeyLength : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mWidth : 20 mMTOW : 4.500 kgService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- SATCOM-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- MAM-L smart munition-- Air to Air Missile-- TEBER and HGK guided bombs,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,TAI showcased a full-scale mock-up of the HürJet at Farnborough in July.It featured a single turbofan engine (F404-GE-402, 17,000lb thrust with afterburner) and underwing pylons carrying indigenous air-to-air (GOKDOGAN/PEREGRINE short-range IIR guided AAMs) and air-to-ground (UMTAS and TEBER-82) weapon systems as well as BNA’s external fuel tankThe HürJet AJT prototype is expected to conduct its maiden flight in 2022 and to enter TurAF service in 2025Length - 13.4mHeight - 4mWingspan - 11m-- maximum speed Mach 1.2-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft-- with its 3000 kg payloadMMU/TF-X was planned to replace the F-16C/D from 2030 and TAI was selected as the prime contractorTF-X will be a 5th-generation indigenous air superiority fighter with secondary ground attack capability, which will escort and provide air protection to TurAF’s F-35A LIGHNING II fleet. The service currently operates 230+ F-16C/Ds and Turkey is likely to procure some 150 TF-X in the long term as replacementslength 19mwingspan 12mover 27,215kg in MTOWmaximum speed of Mach 2service ceiling of over 55,000ftcombat radius of over 600 nautical miles,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,[/URL]