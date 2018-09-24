Turkish Defense Industry by 2030 - catch up with the UK , France and Germany

MMM-E
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2017
- Messages
- 11,686
- Reaction score
- -44
- Country
- Location
The progress in the Turkish defense industry is unrivalled. No other industry in Turkey has done so much in so little time. In the last decade, Turkish businesses and state-owned R&D centers have put amazing effort into their work and received amazing outcomes
-- ALTAY Tank with AKKOR Active Protection System
-- TAI HURJET Jet trainer and air close support Fighter Jet
-- TAI TFX 5th gen stealth Fighter Jet
-- TAI T129 Attack Helicopter
-- TAI T625 Utility Helicopter
-- TAI ATAK2 Attack Helicopter Project
-- TAI 10-12 tons class Utility Helicopter Project
-- TAI ANKA MALE UCAV
-- AKINCI HALE UCAV
-- Bayraktar TB-2 UCAV
-- GOKTURK Military Satellites
-- BURAK Space Probe Rocket and Launch System
-- UMIT Space Launch System
-- HISAR-A Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O Air Defense System
-- HISAR-U Air Defense System
-- KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- MEHPOD Jamming Pod
-- Aselsan Airborne stand off Jammer
-- ADA class stealth Corvette
-- MILGEM-I class stealth Frigate
-- TF-2000 class Destroyer
-- MILDEN class AIP Submarine
-- SOM-J network enabled Cruise Missile
-- ATMACA Subsonic Anti ship Missile
-- GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
-- GOKTUG BWR and VWR Air to Air Missiles
ALTAY third generation+ Main Battle Tank
Its development is now complete and it is ready for production
and BMC won the contract to mass produce Turkey's next-generation main battle tank
( 250 units + 750 optional ) .. 1500hp domestic engine will be ready by 2024
Altay Tank equipped with state of the technology, capable of providing all kinds of tactical support for a 21st-century army
Weight : 65 tons
Armament : 120mm L/55 caliber
Range : 500km
Speed : 70 km/h
Entered service : expected in 2020
Special modular reactive composite Armour Protection
Aselsan VOLKAN III new generation Fire control System
C3I System
Laser warning System
Battlefield target identification System
CBRN protection
Life support system
Fire extinguishing and explosion suppression System
360 degrees situational awareness System
Both the gunner and the commander will be provided with stabilised day/thermal sights
Laser range finder having hunter killer capability
Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and Bar Armour Systems
Soft Kill (Smart Smoke Curtain) System
Hard Kill AKKOR Active protection System
12.7mm Remote control Weapon Station
Jammer against remote control IED attacks
YAMGOZ Telescopic Elevated Observation System (EOS)
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
ELECTRONIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY
Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- Entered service : 2015
-- Radar Electronic Support (ES System) and Radar Electronic Attack (EA System )
-- Analyzes multiple target signals in a wide frequency range
-- Automatic identification of threats
-- High precision direction finding
-- High precision position fixing with multi platforms
-- to jam and deceive conventional and complex types of land, sea and airborne radar
Systems
-- Automatically generating appropriate response with digital radio frequency memory capability
Aselsan MEHPOD Jamming Pod
HAVASOJ Stand-Off Jammer Shadow Project
Remote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platform
Airborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross-border operations , deliveries will be made between 2023-2025
[URL=http://www.directupload.net]
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
ATTACK and UTILITY HELICOPTER PROJECTS
TAI T129 Attack Helicopter
being developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace Industries
Entered service : 2014
Max take of weight : 5.065 kg
Max cruise speed : 281 km /h
Range : 537 km
-- the state of the art EW systems and EO systems
-- Aselflir 300T targeting sight system
-- AVCI Helmet Mounted Display System
-- MILDAR Fire control Radar
1 x 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds
76 x 70mm Classic Rockets
16 x CIRIT 70mm Laser Guided Air to Ground Missiles
8 x UMTAS Long Range Anti Tank Missiles
2 x STINGER Air to Air Missiles
TAI ATAK-2 Attack Helicopter Project
ATAK 2 will be a combat helicopter that can successfully perform its missions in harsh geographical and environmental conditions which will have increased payload capacity and modern avionic systems alongside with high performance and low maintenance cost
ATAK 2 is using the indigenous systems such as
-- software
-- mission computer
-- HEWS Helicopter electronic warfare system
-- electronic , avionic and weapon systems
-- MILDAR fire control radar
-- transmission
-- rotor systems
-- landing gears
-- TEI TS1400 turboshat engine
TAI T625 Multirole Helicopter
T625 Multirole Helicopter is a new generation, twin engine, 6 ton class Helicopter
and critical systems such as transmission system, rotor system and landing gears as well as aerostructures are designed from scratch in TAI
TAI T-625 made its maiden flight on sept. 6 2018. Serial production is expected to start after 2021 to replace Bell UH-1 Helicopters
Length : 15.87 m
Max take off weight : 6050 kg
Max cruise speed : 306 km/h
Service ceiling : 6.096 m
Range : 740 km
Capacity : 12
Engine : 2 x LHTEC CTS800 ( 1373 shp each )
[URL=http://www.directupload.net]
TAI 10 tons class Utility Helicopter Project
TAI 10 ton Utility Helicopter with military configuration suitable for search and rescue and offshore operations will be developed
Max take off weight : 10 tons
Max cruise speed : 314 km/h
Range : 1000 km
Capacity : 20
TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine
Manufacturer: TEI
Power: 1660 shp
Weight : 195 kg
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet
seial production : 2024
TS1400 Engine designed for the T625 General Purpose Helicopter
TEI will create a new turboshaft motor family from the TS1400 ... This engine will be used in T625 as well as ATAK and ATAK-2 Helicopters
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
UAV and UCAV TECHNOLOGY
Bayraktar TB-2 Tactical UCAV
Entered service : 2016
Lenght : 11,2 m
Max take of weight : 650 kg
Endurance : 24+ hours
Service ceiling : 27.000+ feet
4 x MAM-L laser guided smart munition
TAI ANKA Multirole UAV/UCAV
Day and night, all weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads
Transportable Image Exploitation Station
Radio Relay
Remote Video Terminal
Entered service : 2017
Payload Capacity : 200kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 30,000ft
-- SATCOM
-- MAM-L smart munition
[/URL]
AKINCI UCAV
Origin : TURKEY
Year : 2019-2020
Status : in-development
Operators : Turkey
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Width : 20 m
MTOW : 4.500 kg
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- SATCOM
-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- MAM-L smart munition
-- Air to Air Missile
-- TEBER and HGK guided bombs
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
HÜRJET NEW GENERATION ADVANCED JET TRAINER & LIGHT ATTACK AIRCRAFT
TAI showcased a full-scale mock-up of the HürJet at Farnborough in July.
It featured a single turbofan engine (F404-GE-402, 17,000lb thrust with afterburner) and underwing pylons carrying indigenous air-to-air (GOKDOGAN/PEREGRINE short-range IIR guided AAMs) and air-to-ground (UMTAS and TEBER-82) weapon systems as well as BNA’s external fuel tank
The HürJet AJT prototype is expected to conduct its maiden flight in 2022 and to enter TurAF service in 2025
Length - 13.4m
Height - 4m
Wingspan - 11m
-- maximum speed Mach 1.2
-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft
-- with its 3000 kg payload
TF-X: NATIONAL COMBAT AIRCRAFT
MMU/TF-X was planned to replace the F-16C/D from 2030 and TAI was selected as the prime contractor
TF-X will be a 5th-generation indigenous air superiority fighter with secondary ground attack capability, which will escort and provide air protection to TurAF’s F-35A LIGHNING II fleet. The service currently operates 230+ F-16C/Ds and Turkey is likely to procure some 150 TF-X in the long term as replacements
length 19m
wingspan 12m
over 27,215kg in MTOW
maximum speed of Mach 2
service ceiling of over 55,000ft
combat radius of over 600 nautical miles
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
[/URL]
-- ALTAY Tank with AKKOR Active Protection System
-- TAI HURJET Jet trainer and air close support Fighter Jet
-- TAI TFX 5th gen stealth Fighter Jet
-- TAI T129 Attack Helicopter
-- TAI T625 Utility Helicopter
-- TAI ATAK2 Attack Helicopter Project
-- TAI 10-12 tons class Utility Helicopter Project
-- TAI ANKA MALE UCAV
-- AKINCI HALE UCAV
-- Bayraktar TB-2 UCAV
-- GOKTURK Military Satellites
-- BURAK Space Probe Rocket and Launch System
-- UMIT Space Launch System
-- HISAR-A Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O Air Defense System
-- HISAR-U Air Defense System
-- KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- MEHPOD Jamming Pod
-- Aselsan Airborne stand off Jammer
-- ADA class stealth Corvette
-- MILGEM-I class stealth Frigate
-- TF-2000 class Destroyer
-- MILDEN class AIP Submarine
-- SOM-J network enabled Cruise Missile
-- ATMACA Subsonic Anti ship Missile
-- GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
-- GOKTUG BWR and VWR Air to Air Missiles
ALTAY third generation+ Main Battle Tank
Its development is now complete and it is ready for production
and BMC won the contract to mass produce Turkey's next-generation main battle tank
( 250 units + 750 optional ) .. 1500hp domestic engine will be ready by 2024
Altay Tank equipped with state of the technology, capable of providing all kinds of tactical support for a 21st-century army
Weight : 65 tons
Armament : 120mm L/55 caliber
Range : 500km
Speed : 70 km/h
Entered service : expected in 2020
Special modular reactive composite Armour Protection
Aselsan VOLKAN III new generation Fire control System
C3I System
Laser warning System
Battlefield target identification System
CBRN protection
Life support system
Fire extinguishing and explosion suppression System
360 degrees situational awareness System
Both the gunner and the commander will be provided with stabilised day/thermal sights
Laser range finder having hunter killer capability
Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) and Bar Armour Systems
Soft Kill (Smart Smoke Curtain) System
Hard Kill AKKOR Active protection System
12.7mm Remote control Weapon Station
Jammer against remote control IED attacks
YAMGOZ Telescopic Elevated Observation System (EOS)
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
ELECTRONIC WARFARE TECHNOLOGY
Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- Entered service : 2015
-- Radar Electronic Support (ES System) and Radar Electronic Attack (EA System )
-- Analyzes multiple target signals in a wide frequency range
-- Automatic identification of threats
-- High precision direction finding
-- High precision position fixing with multi platforms
-- to jam and deceive conventional and complex types of land, sea and airborne radar
Systems
-- Automatically generating appropriate response with digital radio frequency memory capability
Aselsan MEHPOD Jamming Pod
HAVASOJ Stand-Off Jammer Shadow Project
Remote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platform
Airborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross-border operations , deliveries will be made between 2023-2025
[URL=http://www.directupload.net]
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
ATTACK and UTILITY HELICOPTER PROJECTS
TAI T129 Attack Helicopter
being developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace Industries
Entered service : 2014
Max take of weight : 5.065 kg
Max cruise speed : 281 km /h
Range : 537 km
-- the state of the art EW systems and EO systems
-- Aselflir 300T targeting sight system
-- AVCI Helmet Mounted Display System
-- MILDAR Fire control Radar
1 x 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds
76 x 70mm Classic Rockets
16 x CIRIT 70mm Laser Guided Air to Ground Missiles
8 x UMTAS Long Range Anti Tank Missiles
2 x STINGER Air to Air Missiles
TAI ATAK-2 Attack Helicopter Project
ATAK 2 will be a combat helicopter that can successfully perform its missions in harsh geographical and environmental conditions which will have increased payload capacity and modern avionic systems alongside with high performance and low maintenance cost
ATAK 2 is using the indigenous systems such as
-- software
-- mission computer
-- HEWS Helicopter electronic warfare system
-- electronic , avionic and weapon systems
-- MILDAR fire control radar
-- transmission
-- rotor systems
-- landing gears
-- TEI TS1400 turboshat engine
TAI T625 Multirole Helicopter
T625 Multirole Helicopter is a new generation, twin engine, 6 ton class Helicopter
and critical systems such as transmission system, rotor system and landing gears as well as aerostructures are designed from scratch in TAI
TAI T-625 made its maiden flight on sept. 6 2018. Serial production is expected to start after 2021 to replace Bell UH-1 Helicopters
Length : 15.87 m
Max take off weight : 6050 kg
Max cruise speed : 306 km/h
Service ceiling : 6.096 m
Range : 740 km
Capacity : 12
Engine : 2 x LHTEC CTS800 ( 1373 shp each )
[URL=http://www.directupload.net]
TAI 10 tons class Utility Helicopter Project
TAI 10 ton Utility Helicopter with military configuration suitable for search and rescue and offshore operations will be developed
Max take off weight : 10 tons
Max cruise speed : 314 km/h
Range : 1000 km
Capacity : 20
TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine
Manufacturer: TEI
Power: 1660 shp
Weight : 195 kg
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet
seial production : 2024
TS1400 Engine designed for the T625 General Purpose Helicopter
TEI will create a new turboshaft motor family from the TS1400 ... This engine will be used in T625 as well as ATAK and ATAK-2 Helicopters
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
UAV and UCAV TECHNOLOGY
Bayraktar TB-2 Tactical UCAV
Entered service : 2016
Lenght : 11,2 m
Max take of weight : 650 kg
Endurance : 24+ hours
Service ceiling : 27.000+ feet
4 x MAM-L laser guided smart munition
TAI ANKA Multirole UAV/UCAV
Day and night, all weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads
Transportable Image Exploitation Station
Radio Relay
Remote Video Terminal
Entered service : 2017
Payload Capacity : 200kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 30,000ft
-- SATCOM
-- MAM-L smart munition
[/URL]
AKINCI UCAV
Origin : TURKEY
Year : 2019-2020
Status : in-development
Operators : Turkey
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Width : 20 m
MTOW : 4.500 kg
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- SATCOM
-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- MAM-L smart munition
-- Air to Air Missile
-- TEBER and HGK guided bombs
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
HÜRJET NEW GENERATION ADVANCED JET TRAINER & LIGHT ATTACK AIRCRAFT
TAI showcased a full-scale mock-up of the HürJet at Farnborough in July.
It featured a single turbofan engine (F404-GE-402, 17,000lb thrust with afterburner) and underwing pylons carrying indigenous air-to-air (GOKDOGAN/PEREGRINE short-range IIR guided AAMs) and air-to-ground (UMTAS and TEBER-82) weapon systems as well as BNA’s external fuel tank
The HürJet AJT prototype is expected to conduct its maiden flight in 2022 and to enter TurAF service in 2025
Length - 13.4m
Height - 4m
Wingspan - 11m
-- maximum speed Mach 1.2
-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft
-- with its 3000 kg payload
TF-X: NATIONAL COMBAT AIRCRAFT
MMU/TF-X was planned to replace the F-16C/D from 2030 and TAI was selected as the prime contractor
TF-X will be a 5th-generation indigenous air superiority fighter with secondary ground attack capability, which will escort and provide air protection to TurAF’s F-35A LIGHNING II fleet. The service currently operates 230+ F-16C/Ds and Turkey is likely to procure some 150 TF-X in the long term as replacements
length 19m
wingspan 12m
over 27,215kg in MTOW
maximum speed of Mach 2
service ceiling of over 55,000ft
combat radius of over 600 nautical miles
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
[/URL]