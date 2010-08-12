Turkish Defence Industry Exports & Updates

What's new

Turkish Defence Exports to Exceed $1 Billion


Foreign Trade Minister Zafer Ça&#287;layan on Tuesday said current projections show that the countrys defense industry exports would exceed well over $1 billion next year.


The minister also mentioned expectations related to the sectors turnover, saying the defense industrys annual earnings would reach $3 billion in 2011 from the current $2.3 billion. This figure was $832 million in 2009 and only $248 million in 2002, he said.

Ça&#287;layan was speaking at a press conference in Ankara to promote the upcoming 2nd Equipment Expo of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Ankara Industry Fair, both of which are scheduled for October 2010. He was accompanied by Defense Minister Vecdi Gönül and Deputy Prime Minister Cemil Çiçek.
Nice. It seems Turkey's closely following South Korea, which had reached $1B in defence sales back in 2008.
 
This is a huge figure. It gives Turkey a free arm to plan and act. I wish we get involved with them and get expand the market, act as middle man to China and reap billions.
 
Oh that's cool, Turkey is emerging as an excellent alternative for Western, Russian and Israeli weapons. But you got a lot of competitors man. China is a major competitor when it comes to exporting cost effective modern weapons.

Pakistan could possibly benefit a lot by purchasing Turkish equipment.
 
Oman and Turkey closely cooperate in international and regional problems. Last year, there were reports that Turkey was seeking to bolster defense ties with Oman as a part of efforts to boost defense industry cooperation with Muslim countries, following Davutoğlu's high-level visit to the country. According to reports, Oman was particularly interested in the products of Turkey's missile manufacturer Roketsan, the private armored vehicle manufacturer FNSS Defence Systems and the military factory group Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK).

During the visit, Davutoğlu also said that he had “mutually agreed with Omani officials on issues such as developing the defense industry and bilateral trade and had signed new agreements on culture and tourism which will improve relations.”

Today's Zaman, your gateway to Turkish daily news
 
xxxKULxxx said:
Why ? Is this because AK Party breaking the ground about defence industry ?.. You are going crazy about this legi... Right ?.. :partay:
Only in your twisted little world kul

For normal people this is corruption.

Defence tenders shouldn't be a tool for the ruling party to make political gains.
First priority must be our national defence and second priority must be the growth of our national defence industry.

Whenever politicians gets invloved in military it ends bad. Just look at Greece, look how Hitler's decision making have ruined Germany's fight efforts. It's never a good thing for politicians without any military understanding to get involved in military decisionmaking.
 
LegionnairE said:
Only in your twisted little world kul

For normal people this is corruption.

Defence tenders shouldn't be a tool for the ruling party to make political gains.
First priority must be our national defence and second priority must be the growth of our national defence industry.

Whenever politicians gets invloved in military it ends bad. Just look at Greece, look how Hitler's decision making have ruined Germany's fight efforts. It's never a good thing for politicians without any military understanding to get involved in military decisionmaking.
:enjoy:

xxxKULxxx said:
:enjoy:
There's a reason why arabs have been getting their *** pounded in every war throught 20th century...

It's because they have way too many people like you and not enough military minds.
Even a child can maintain an AKM in the field but to true understanding of warfare requires some brains which neither you nor the politicians have.
 
