Foinikas
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2021
- Messages
- 10,180
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
Turkish Cypriots attack UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside divided Cyprus’ buffer zone
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Angry Turkish Cypriots punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers who obstructed crews working on a road that would encroach on a U.N.-controlled buffer zone in ethnically divided Cyprus, the U.N. said Friday.
It said the attack happened as peacekeepers stood in the way of work crews building a road to connect the village of Arsos, in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla, inside the buffer zone and abutting the Greek Cypriot south, where the island’s internationally recognized government is seated.
A video seen by The Associated Press showed scores of Turkish Cypriots accosting a much smaller group of Slovak and British U.N. soldiers trying to hold them back from starting work inside the buffer zone. Some peacekeepers suffered blows to the face as they linked arms to push back the advancing Turkish Cypriots. Three soldiers had to be treated for minor injuries, the U.N. said.
Turkish Cypriots attack UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside divided Cyprus' buffer zone
Angry Turkish Cypriots have punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers who obstructed crews working on a road that would encroach on a U.N.
apnews.com
UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces
Scuffles broke out between United Nations peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security forces in ethnically split Cyprus on Friday over unauthorized
english.alarabiya.net