Turkish companies won the Malaysian LMS-2 tender.

Malezya'nın savaş gemisi ihalesini Türkiye kazandı iddiası Malezya Donanması'nın başlattığı LMS Batch 2 ihalesi kapsamında Türkiye'den gemi tedarik edeceği iddia edildi.

In the post made by X user named Muhammad Haziq Hafizan, it was stated that Malaysia will procure frigates from Turkiye within the scope of the LMS (The Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship) Batch 2 tender. In this context, although it has not yet been officially approved or announced by the Malaysian Ministry of Defense, it is claimed in the PAC-LCS Progress Report that the Malaysian Navy will procure ships from Turkey with the LMS Batch 2 tender.Making statements on the subject, the Secretary General of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense said, "We are buying LMS ships from Turkiye." However, at this stage, it is unclear and unknown which design and shipyard will win. Malaysian Defense Minister Datuk Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan had visited TR in March regarding the issue.Currently, STM has successfully demonstrated its shipbuilding capabilities in Ukraine's MİLGEM corvette procurement project and ASFAT in the PN MİLGEM project. In addition, Dearsan is also participating in the tender with the C92 corvette design. Dearsan has rebuilt Turkmenistan's navy from scratch and is currently the most important supplier to the Nigerian navy.Dearsan C92MILGEM PNDamen SIGMA 9113, and Hyundai HDC-2000 were the other platforms evaluated in the tender.Malaysia is also one of the main user countries of the ANKA platform and has shown close interest in numerous Turkish defense projects.