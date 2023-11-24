What's new

Turkish companies won the Malaysian LMS-2 tender.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727710469182644264
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727711851243532723

In the post made by X user named Muhammad Haziq Hafizan, it was stated that Malaysia will procure frigates from Turkiye within the scope of the LMS (The Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship) Batch 2 tender. In this context, although it has not yet been officially approved or announced by the Malaysian Ministry of Defense, it is claimed in the PAC-LCS Progress Report that the Malaysian Navy will procure ships from Turkey with the LMS Batch 2 tender.

Making statements on the subject, the Secretary General of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense said, "We are buying LMS ships from Turkiye." However, at this stage, it is unclear and unknown which design and shipyard will win. Malaysian Defense Minister Datuk Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan had visited TR in March regarding the issue.

Currently, STM has successfully demonstrated its shipbuilding capabilities in Ukraine's MİLGEM corvette procurement project and ASFAT in the PN MİLGEM project. In addition, Dearsan is also participating in the tender with the C92 corvette design. Dearsan has rebuilt Turkmenistan's navy from scratch and is currently the most important supplier to the Nigerian navy.

Malezya'nın savaş gemisi ihalesini Türkiye kazandı iddiası

Damen SIGMA 9113, and Hyundai HDC-2000 were the other platforms evaluated in the tender.

Malaysia is also one of the main user countries of the ANKA platform and has shown close interest in numerous Turkish defense projects.
 
Yup, that is what he said.

But will this be financed using loan or cash?

For Indonesian case, we find difficulty to get foreign loan for Turkish defense product due to Turkish economic situation that make the loan will get higher interest. Our finance ministry has the final say when it comes to foreign loan decision. Turkey is reported by our analist as not giving credit export to their products, unlike what we get from France and South Korea.

Well if Malaysia dont use foreign loan, there will be no problem to execute it.
 
