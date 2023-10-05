Turkish ANKA shot down by US forces in Syria

Foinikas
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located
A US F-16 jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday in northern Syria.
Information and visuals from the area indicate that the Turkish drone was of the Anka type, the largest (but also the most expensive) drone of the Turkish forces. The US drone was an F-16 – some initial reports suggested an F-35.
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located.
It is rare that a NATO member attacks another member.
Some sources say it was shot down by an F-35A and other sources say by it was shot down by an F-16.
