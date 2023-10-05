What's new

Turkish ANKA shot down by US forces in Syria

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2021
Messages
11,112
Reaction score
4
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located




A US F-16 jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday in northern Syria.
Information and visuals from the area indicate that the Turkish drone was of the Anka type, the largest (but also the most expensive) drone of the Turkish forces. The US drone was an F-16 – some initial reports suggested an F-35.
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located.
It is rare that a NATO member attacks another member.

en.protothema.gr

US F-16 fighter jet shot down Turkish drone over Syria (video)

The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr

Some sources say it was shot down by an F-35A and other sources say by it was shot down by an F-16.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709896925204349085

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709893887463211285

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709908044576964665

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709892805865165062
 
Turkiyeh must respond militarily, US has not authorization shut anything in that region. Just Syria can shut down foreign assets.

US and Turkiyeh are foreign assets there.

US wants to be the referee there 10000 miles from their jurisdiction. I think Iran and Turkiyeh must put an end to this bluuy behavour.
 
Last edited:
Foinikas said:
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located




A US F-16 jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday in northern Syria.
Information and visuals from the area indicate that the Turkish drone was of the Anka type, the largest (but also the most expensive) drone of the Turkish forces. The US drone was an F-16 – some initial reports suggested an F-35.
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located.
It is rare that a NATO member attacks another member.

en.protothema.gr

US F-16 fighter jet shot down Turkish drone over Syria (video)

The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr

Some sources say it was shot down by an F-35A and other sources say by it was shot down by an F-16.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709896925204349085

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709893887463211285

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709908044576964665

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709892805865165062
Click to expand...
WoW - look at you.

Not surprised to see you start this Topic.

I'm sure you've got a hard-on that'll last weeks - just reading these tweets.
 
Trailer23 said:
WoW - look at you.

Not surprised to see you start this Topic.

I'm sure you've got a hard-on that'll last weeks - just reading these tweets.
Click to expand...
Well there wasn't a thread about it so I thought maybe we could discuss it. It's USA shooting down a Turkish drone.

The loss of an ANKA is nothing for Turkey. The news is that Americans shot it down and as if to send a message.
 
Foinikas said:
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located




A US F-16 jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday in northern Syria.
Information and visuals from the area indicate that the Turkish drone was of the Anka type, the largest (but also the most expensive) drone of the Turkish forces. The US drone was an F-16 – some initial reports suggested an F-35.
The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located.
It is rare that a NATO member attacks another member.

en.protothema.gr

US F-16 fighter jet shot down Turkish drone over Syria (video)

The Turkish drone was operating against Kurds near an area where US forces are located
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr

Some sources say it was shot down by an F-35A and other sources say by it was shot down by an F-16.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709896925204349085

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709893887463211285

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709908044576964665

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709892805865165062
Click to expand...
BY THE HOLY KEBAB, THAT WILL NOT STAND!
A special Friend of mine needs to post about all turkish military projects, so the US will not dare to do this again!
 
This is a slap in the face, but Turkey probably won't do anything about it.

Apparently It's been many hours and there's nothing. Not even some harsh words.
 
Last edited:
Taskforce said:
It is time to bust that area up with arty
Click to expand...
That won't happen.

I searched and searched but found no statement from Turkey. If the government is too afraid to say anything, even to condemn this attack, how do you expect them to fire any shots?

Apparently we're America's bitch and they can sometimes slap us. It's okay, we'll beg for some F-16s
 
Sayfullah said:
Turkey should at least verbally condemn this.
Click to expand...
Turkish media isn't reporting it, I wouldn't even know if Foinikas didn't post it here. We'll just pretend it never happened because we're just America's bitch I guess
 
LegionnairE said:
That won't happen.

I searched and searched but found no statement from Turkey. If the government is too afraid to say anything, even to condemn this attack, how do you expect them to fire any shots?

Apparently we're America's bitch and they can sometimes slap us. It's okay, we'll beg for some F-16s
Click to expand...
Is Erdogan sick? They said on TV there's a rumor about him being sick or he used that as an excuse not to attend a conference.
 
Foinikas said:
Is Erdogan sick? They said on TV there's a rumor about him being sick or he used that as an excuse not to attend a conference.
Click to expand...
Who knows? it's all smoke and mirrors, some say he has cancer but nobody is confirming or denying it.

The cancer rumors have existed for years by the way, likely false... or true.. I don't care
 
ReasonableStar75 said:
Turkiyeh must respond militarily, US has not authorization shut anything in that region. Just Syria can shut down foreign assets.

US and Turkiyeh are foreign assets there.

US wants to be the referee there 10000 miles from their jurisdiction. I think Iran and Turkiyeh must put an end to this bluuy behavour.
Click to expand...
Relax Hector, Tukiyeh don't want that smoke with Uncle Sam
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
U.S. Jet Shoots Down Turkish Drone Over Syria
2
Replies
20
Views
87
mehmed bey
M
dBSPL
ANKA-S to be produced in Nigeria
Replies
5
Views
1K
Otonom Piyade
Otonom Piyade
Get Ya Wig Split
Russian Harassment of US Drones over Syria Drops After F-35s Arrive in the Middle East
Replies
0
Views
192
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
dBSPL
Armenian terrorists attacked Turkish attachés in the US
2 3
Replies
36
Views
840
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
ThunderCat
Turkey’s Baykar drone company ‘will never’ supply the Russian Federation
Replies
0
Views
786
ThunderCat
ThunderCat

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom