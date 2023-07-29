What's new

Turkey’s Erdogan expected to visit Pakistan next month

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,551
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan next month, citing diplomatic sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Turkish president will undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the first week of August. He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During his stay in Pakistan, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two sides would sign a range of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing economic and trade cooperation in different sectors, they say.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif last month travelled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.

During his stay in Ankara, the prime minister met a number of world leaders and discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister conveyed felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as president on May 28.

arynews.tv

Turkey’s Erdogan expected to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan next month, citing diplomatic sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistani PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Prez
2
Replies
23
Views
951
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turkiye’s Erdogan condoles with PM Shehbaz over Greece boat tragedy
Replies
0
Views
201
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
What did PM Shehbaz gift Turkish President Erdogan?
2
Replies
25
Views
918
uhuru
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to pay two-day official visit to Turkiye on Nov 25
Replies
5
Views
931
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to reach Turkiye on Feb 8 following mammoth earthquake
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom