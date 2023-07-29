Turkey’s Erdogan expected to visit Pakistan next month ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan next month, citing diplomatic sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan next month, citing diplomatic sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Turkish president will undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the first week of August. He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.During his stay in Pakistan, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest.Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.The two sides would sign a range of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing economic and trade cooperation in different sectors, they say.It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif last month travelled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.During his stay in Ankara, the prime minister met a number of world leaders and discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields.The prime minister conveyed felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as president on May 28.