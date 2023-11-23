What's new

Turkey's 61% inflation forces central bank to hike interest rate to 40%

H

Homajon

apnews.com

Turkey's central bank hikes interest rates again as it tries to tame eye-watering inflation

Turkey’s central bank has delivered another huge interest rate hike as it tries to curb double-digit inflation that has left households struggling to afford food and other basic goods.
apnews.com apnews.com

So Erdogans "we gonna do what China did in the beginning of the 90's"-economic policy failed miserably!

So even a decade ago, when he was an "enemy" of Israel, Turkeys economic relations with Israel grew like never before....so to think that now, when Turkeys economy is nothing but a joke, Erdogan will do anything against Israel....Turkey wouldn't cope with even 10% of the sanctions that Iran or Russia have! Israel got Turkey by the testicles...

Erdogan is the worst president of the world!!!

But wait, didn't he vehemently and repeatedly say that raising interests rates is against Islam? So that means that he is now commiting Kufr.....nice!!!
 

