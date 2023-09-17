What's new

Turkey pushes alternative to G20’s India-Middle East trade corridor plan


Ankara seeks to emphasise its traditional role as a route for goods moving from Asia to Europe

1694927217154.png


Turkey is in “intensive negotiations” over its alternative to the India-Middle East trade corridor plan that was agreed at this month’s G20 summit, as the country seeks to bolster its historic role as a transport route for goods moving from Asia to Europe.Ankara has pushed back against the proposed India-Middle East route that would transport goods from the subcontinent through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel to European markets. The mooted corridor, backed by the US and EU as they attempt to repel China’s growing influence, would completely bypass Turkey.Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey, said after the G20 that “there can be no corridor without Turkey”, adding “the most appropriate route for trade from east to west must pass through Turkey”.His foreign minister Hakan Fidan has since doubled down on the scepticism, insisting this week that “experts had doubts that the primary goal [of the India-Middle East corridor] was rationality and efficiency” and suggesting “more geostrategic concerns” were at play.“

A trade route does not only mean meeting trade alone. It’s also a reflection of geostrategic competition,” Fidan said in response to a question from the Financial Times.Turkey is keen to emphasise its traditional role as a bridge between east and west, a history that dates back centuries to the silk roads.Ankara has instead touted an alternative called the Iraq Development Road initiative, with Fidan insisting “intensive negotiations” were under way with Iraq, Qatar and the UAE about a project that would be forged “within the next few months”.Map showing the planned Middle East transport corridorsThe proposed $17bn route would take goods from the Grand Faw port in oil-rich southern Iraq through 10 Iraqi provinces and into Turkey, according to diagrams released by the Baghdad government.The plan would rely on 1,200km of high-speed rail and a parallel road network. The scheme has three phases, with the first aiming for completion in 2028 and the last in 2050.

Analysts, however, say there are concerns over the feasibility of the Development Road project on financial and security grounds.“Turkey lacks the financing to realise the full scope of the project, and seems to be counting on UAE and Qatari support to build the proposed infrastructure,” said Emre Peker, Europe director at the Eurasia Group think-tank. “For that to happen, the Gulf states would need to be convinced of good returns on investment — something that is not imminently evident with the [Development Road] project.”Peker added there are also “issues around security and stability that threaten both construction and the long-term feasibility of the project”.Iraq is blighted by rampant corruption, decaying infrastructure, weak government and regular bouts of political instability. It is also not clear how Iraq will finance the project.

Analysts and western diplomats have also noted the proposed G20 corridor could also be decades in the making, if it materialised at all.Turkey has sought to straddle the strategic line between west and east by attempting to maintain strong relations with the US and EU, and also Russia and China. The approach has at times stoked tensions with the west. This week, for example, two Turkish companies were hit with US sanctions for allegedly aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine.Ankara has generally been supportive of China’s Belt & Road initiative, Peker added, but he said its role in the scheme has been limited. Beijing has made about $4bn in investments in Turkey through Belt & Road, accounting for just 1.3 per cent of the total, according to a recent study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.Murat Yeşiltaş, director of foreign policy studies at Seta, a think-tank with links to Erdoğan’s government, said that despite the alternative proposal, Ankara could yet push to join the India-Middle East initiative.

Erdoğan may get an opportunity to make his case as soon as next week, if he meets with US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of next week’s UN General Assembly.Yeşiltaş said in addition to making a case about Turkey’s convenient geographical location for trade, the country can also flex its influence in the region, particularly after its recent warming of relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.“Turkey wields considerable political influence in the region [and is] capable of facilitating trade negotiations and resolving disputes among the countries participating in the corridor,” Yeşiltaş said.Additional reporting by Funja Güler in Ankara
 
What leverage does Turkey have ? The Arabs are suspicious of Erdogan's desire to build a new Ottoman caliphate. The West doesn't trust him and India sees him as an annoying ally of Pakistan.
 
I think the entire point is to avoid Iraq and Syria. I think if conditions were better then a route through Turkey would be more viable, but the Syria or Iraq pit stop makes things too risky.
 
This alternative passes through Iraq and Syria. Insurance premium will go through the roof.Good luck to Erdo.
 
Its not really the G20's plan, its the plan of a narrow group of countries(much of it might not even be economically viable as much as the optics), and I don't really see it bearing out, for a multitude of geopolitical reasons, as well as possibly even economic, its still yet to be confirmed if this route will be cheaper than the current sea route through the Suez. Then there is the issue of the backlash of having the route go through Israel, and who will fund the route through Jordan.. The Egyptians will be keen on not letting it replace the Suez, and the Iraqis are currently putting in $17 billion dollars to create their own route from Saudi to Turkey through Iraq, or from the Persian Gulf to Turkey.

apnews.com

Iraq announces plans for $17 billion transportation project linking Asia to Europe

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister on Saturday announced plans for a $17 billion regional transportation project intended to facilitate the flow of goods from Asia to Europe.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
For stopping indian ships is nothing more then some ships. Pakistan is on best place on this map. Chinese products via Pakistani lands and keep chack on India products any day. Puting arabs on their foots keeping eyes on oil . Pakistan needs to play smart.
But I am afraid Pakistan is rulled by traitors likes of asim muner and anjam nadeem
 
maithil said:
This alternative passes through Iraq and Syria. Insurance premium will go through the roof.Good luck to Erdo.
No Syria, just Iraq, unlike what I predicted, but still the gist of what I predicted.

Syria is on the western naughty list, but Iraq isn’t.

Iraq is one country that Turkey can try to work with and Iraq knows it needs to make itself useful in the global order to be viable again. This is why the route starts at Iraq’s port and not the GCC.

Good to see the Turks come up with more economically sustainable route that keeps them involved; if a ship has to dock in the Persian Gulf, why not go to Iraq instead of the UAE and then get on rails all the way to the final destination in Germany.

Safety will be a concern for the Iraqi segment, but if this is Iraq’s golden goose, it behooves them to protect it with everything they’ve got.

If Iran is to be skipped, hopefully Turkey is working with Pakistan to get the Trans-Afghan Railway built. Filling up Turkish train cars into Europe with good to and from Central Asia, free of Russian and Iranian trans-shipment can bring much needed FDI into business ventures. That same central Asian/Tran-Afghan route can also host cargo to and from China and ASEAN nations, so it can pick up some of that trade as well, as long as it makes economic sense.

Ideally, a port in Oman could be made to link the GCC railway to Iraq and then Turkey, while the railway in Pakistan would be extended to Gwadar, shortening the rail journey to only ~230 miles; or less then a days journey.

On the issue of what leverage Turkey has; that would be its Central Asian ties. Central Asia is underdeveloped and resource rich.

The Iraqi rail route could open by next year.
 
FuturePAF said:
Iraq is one country that Turkey can try to work with and Iraq knows it needs to make itself useful in the global order to be viable again. This is why the route starts at Iraq’s port and not the GCC.
Iraq has oil. Why care about this petty nonsense ?
 
nahtanbob said:
Iraq has oil. Why care about this petty nonsense ?
Geo-strategic influence. The new Iraqis elite also want to enjoy the finer things in life, which is why Alstom will be building their $17 billion rail route as well as a metro system in Baghdad. Giving the contract to a French company and long term management contracts can help pave the way for the French not making a stink about cargo coming to Europe, passing through Iraq and Turkey.

Furthermore, all petro-states are diversifying away from oil, Iraq with its mountainous north can use its new influence to build up other industries, and keep the Kurds satisfied with the central government.

Finally, and very crucial for Iraq, influence with Turkey will press Turkey to release Iraqi water. See the YouTube videos of Turkey dancing up the rivers that flow into Iraq. This will be crucial for whole country but especially the Sunni tribal areas in central and western Iraq that may not be fully responsive to the central government in Baghdad.
 
FuturePAF said:
Geo-strategic influence. The new Iraqis elite also want to enjoy the finer things in life, which is why Alstom will be building their $17 billion rail route as well as a metro system in Baghdad.

Furthermore, all petro-states are diversifying away from oil, Iraq with its mountainous north can use its new influence to build up other industries.

Finally, and very crucial for Iraq, influence with Turkey will press Turkey to release Iraqi water. See the YouTube videos of Turkey dancing up the rivers that flow into Iraq.
Slight problem, that north portion of the country is where Kurds live. They don’t really have good relations with Turkey. Plus they are also looking for an independent nation so not going to work well with Iraq either.
 
These connectivities are more economical for regional commerce
But for transregional transport
Multiple times loading offloading on ships would render em uneconomical against traditional sea routes
 
IndoUS said:
Slight problem, that north portion of the country is where Kurds live. They don’t really have good relations with Turkey. Plus they are also looking for an independent nation so not going to work well with Iraq either.
It’s possible, which is why the government in Baghdad will have to deal with them politically to resolve (possibly with some three way agreement with Turkey). The regional government in Erbil would want a share of the money as well, and it maybe hard for them to turn down steady cash to diversify away from oil for the long term.

firohot4321 said:
These connectivities are more economical for regional commerce
But for transregional transport
Multiple times loading offloading on ships would render em uneconomical against traditional sea routes
We have to figure where the cargo coming into the Persian gulf ports are coming from. If it’s India, it’s either Suez or this multimodal mess through the Middle East where it has to be shipped again. If it’s Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, where Iran has to be bypassed, then bringing it to a Persian gulf port to be transported by rail to its final destination in Europe makes more sense.

Shipping by rail costs somewhere around three times as much as by ship, but it’s faster, which makes it viable for shipping food in the US. Shipping by truck is ten times more expensive, but can overcome more natural barriers (mountains) and get to a specific town faster on the final leg of a journey, which maybe what part of the Indian back route may require coming out of the Greek port.

China is building a rail route through the Balkans, specially in Serbia. The balkans are not going to give up their trans-shipment market share, and be bypassed as well, so they will through their lot in with the Turks.
 
hyperman said:
Its not really the G20's plan, its the plan of a narrow group of countries(much of it might not even be economically viable as much as the optics), and I don't really see it bearing out, for a multitude of geopolitical reasons, as well as possibly even economic, its still yet to be confirmed if this route will be cheaper than the current sea route through the Suez. Then there is the issue of the backlash of having the route go through Israel, and who will fund the route through Jordan.. The Egyptians will be keen on not letting it replace the Suez, and the Iraqis are currently putting in $17 billion dollars to create their own route from Saudi to Turkey through Iraq, or from the Persian Gulf to Turkey.

apnews.com

Iraq announces plans for $17 billion transportation project linking Asia to Europe

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister on Saturday announced plans for a $17 billion regional transportation project intended to facilitate the flow of goods from Asia to Europe.
apnews.com apnews.com
All middle Eastern countries are lining up to accommodate the trade with Asia. Where is Pakistan?
 

