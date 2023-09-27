What's new

TSMC’s 3-nm Process Under Scrutiny Due to iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues

TSMC’s 3-nm Process Under Scrutiny Due to iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues

According to industry sources and foreign media reports on Sept. 25, Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, has become embroiled in controversy due to e
According to industry sources and foreign media reports on Sept. 25, Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, has become embroiled in controversy due to excessive overheating of its mobile chip, the A17 Pro. This chip marks the debut of TSMC’s large-scale 3-nm production.

Recently, a Chinese user reported that after running high-end games on the iPhone 15 Pro, the phone temperature soared to 48°C within 30 minutes. Such overheating of semiconductor chips typically indicates design flaws or issues in the manufacturing process such as failure to contain power leakage.

Some in the industry cautiously suggest that there might be a problem with TSMC’s process. One reason behind this suspicion is that some believe the traditional FinFET method has reached its limit in miniaturization. Introduced in 2011, this technique, where a power-controlling interface has three sides, had been the staple for chip design down to 4 nm. TSMC, known as a master of the FinFET method, has led the industry. However, as the size approaches the sub-3-nm domain, controlling current using the FinFET method becomes challenging.

A larger concern is that if the first-generation 3-nm products have defects, subsequent processes based on the same technology might also have issues. TSMC has announced the introduction of several subsequent 3-nm processes, including the second generation N3E, following the first generation N3B.

Previously, Samsung Electronics faced challenges with its 5-nm process and suffered setbacks with subsequent 5-nm and similar 4-nm processes. This resulted in overheating issues in chips mounted in its Galaxy S22. Consequently, major customers like Qualcomm shifted to TSMC. As a result, the market share gap between TSMC and Samsung Electronics widened by over 50.3 percentage points in the last quarter.

Samsung, seeking redemption, introduced a major shift in its 3-nm process by implementing a Gate-All-Around (GAA) structure, which offers more control surfaces. This provides finer current control, reducing power consumption and increasing performance efficiency by about 10%.

According to Hi Investment & Securities, Samsung’s 3-nm yield rate is estimated to be over 60%. In comparison, TSMC’s 3-nm yield rate is around 55%. There are concerns that if doubts regarding TSMC’s 3-nm process yield persist, major customers might simultaneously adopt or shift to Samsung products. TSMC has acknowledged the limits of the FinFET method and announced a switch to the GAA method at 2 nm. However, the move might be delayed, as TSMC, which initially planned to mass-produce 2-nm semiconductors by 2025 and produce prototypes by 2024, is experiencing delays in the construction of its 2-nm plant in Taiwan.

-------------------

I don't want to act oversmart, but I had my doubts earlier. I already posted about this earlier as well.
 
Seems Intel might catch up with their Intel 4 in full production and Intel 3 and Intel 2(20) coming next year

Will have to wait and see
 
iPhone 15 overheating reports, with temperatures as high as 116F

Widespread reports are circulating about the iPhone 15 overheating, seemingly across all models. Measurements taken with an infrared camera show...
Widespread iPhone 15 overheating reports, with temperatures as high as 116F​

iPhone 15 overheating | Infrared images of an iPhone 15 Plus

Widespread reports are circulating about the iPhone 15 overheating, seemingly across all models. Measurements taken with an infrared camera show temperatures as high as 116F.
The issue appears to affect all four iPhone 15 models, with some owners reporting that their phones get too hot to even hold without a case – including 9to5Mac’s Ian Zelbo

Some users, like Zelbo, reported the issue while charging using a wired connection.
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging right now. I thought people were exaggerating, but no, this isn’t great.
Interestingly if I’m holding it, the left side rail and a little of the back on the left side is what is the hottest by far… lines up perfectly with the logic board.
Past 70% battery percentage, it seems to have cooled down significantly (still hot but comfortable in the hand). 25-60% was the worst by far.
Others, though, report the same issue while not charging, including when using the phone for relatively undemanding tasks like browsing social media.
It should be noted that it’s not unusual for iPhones to get hot during the first 24 hours or so after setup. Especially when doing setup from a previous phone, or from an iCloud backup, there can be a lot going on in the background during this period: reinstalling apps, re-indexing, and so on.
However, the reports we’re seeing – including from reviewers given early access to the phones – go well beyond this initial setup period.
Korean YouTuber BullsLab did some testing with a Forward-Looking InfraRed (FLIR) camera, also known as a thermal imaging camera. These provide a visual representation of the temperatures detected, with some models – including the one he used – able to display the actual temperatures measured.

In his tests, he showed temperatures as high as 46.7C, which is 116F – though this was admittedly during demanding use (benchmarks and games).​


However, many are experiencing less extreme versions of the problem even with very undemanding tasks, like Android Authority’s Aamir Siddiqui.

During long use sessions, often when switching between chat apps and watching reels on Instagram. The phone gets hot in the space on the right side, across the bottom of the camera island. This is without gaming, without being plugged in for a charge, and on Wi-Fi, so the heat is inexplicable.
Looking at reports on X, the iPhone 15 Pro Max seems to feature a lot, but this may be selection bias: The flagship model is likely to have been the choice of many of those keen enough to place their orders rapidly enough to get launch day delivery.
 

