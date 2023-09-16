StraightEdge
- TSMC increasingly nervous about customer demand -sources
- Instruction to delay is aimed at controlling costs -sources
- Suppliers currently expect delay to be short-term -sources
Shares in TSMC suppliers including Dutch-based ASML (ASML.AS) declined following the Reuters report.
The instruction by TSMC, which is grappling with delays at its $40 billion chip factory in Arizona, is aimed at controlling costs and reflects the company's growing caution about the outlook for demand, the sources said.
TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries, sources say
Taiwan's TSMC has told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, as the world's top contract chipmaker grows increasingly nervous about customer demand, two sources familiar with the matter said.
