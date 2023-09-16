What's new

TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries, sources say

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2021
Messages
1,867
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India
  • TSMC increasingly nervous about customer demand -sources
  • Instruction to delay is aimed at controlling costs -sources
  • Suppliers currently expect delay to be short-term -sources
TOKYO/SINGAPORE/AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW) has told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, as the world's top contract chipmaker grows increasingly nervous about customer demand, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Shares in TSMC suppliers including Dutch-based ASML (ASML.AS) declined following the Reuters report.

The instruction by TSMC, which is grappling with delays at its $40 billion chip factory in Arizona, is aimed at controlling costs and reflects the company's growing caution about the outlook for demand, the sources said.

www.reuters.com

TSMC tells vendors to delay chip equipment deliveries, sources say

Taiwan's TSMC has told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, as the world's top contract chipmaker grows increasingly nervous about customer demand, two sources familiar with the matter said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Apple supplier Foxconn’s failed India chip venture shows how tough it is for new players
Replies
1
Views
190
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
Good New For The World: How China's Surprise Chip Advances Could Bring Down Gadget Prices
Replies
0
Views
121
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
StraightEdge
US TSMC plant faces calls to ban Taiwanese workers
Replies
0
Views
176
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories rather than letting them fall into China's hands, a former national security adviser says
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
151
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
beijingwalker
U.S. sanctions will not halt rise of China's chip industry, Beijing still holds advantages while America struggles to boost domestic output
Replies
0
Views
549
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom