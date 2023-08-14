Truth of Raja Porus And Alexander the great battle

And this is not poetic revisionism?
1. Why Raja Porus failed to execute Alexander if he had won the war?
2. How Raja Porus died? The answer to this question is very telling.
Alexander was injured in the Battle of Multan, a fort-like city that his forces captured after
defeating Porus.
Many of the Alexander's followers died while crossing Sindh desert, a harsh environment. No such thing as Alexander executing thousands of his own in the region.
These two coins were minted in 323 BC
.
These two coins convey a message and commemorate Alexander's accomplishments in the Indos.
Ancient people documented important realities on coins.
I am not a fan of late-age revisionism. Numerous poets have invented facts through the ages, facts that are taken at face value and have inspired big budget movies in current times. History should be accepted in its purest form, and earliest records are typically closer to reality.