Trump lavishes praise on China's Xi as 'smart, brilliant' leader with 'everything perfect'

Trump lavishes praise on China's Xi as 'smart, brilliant' leader with 'everything perfect'​

Former US president praises Chinese president as 'smart, brilliant' leader with 'everything perfect'​

Alperen Aktas |20.07.2023 - Update : 20.07.2023

thumbs_b_c_193afd659b7f6cdda165f8e7ae088bce.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump ( Kyle Mazza - Anadolu Agency )

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lavished praise on China's President Xi Jinping, calling him a "brilliant guy."

Speaking to US Fox News, Trump described Xi as an exceptionally intelligent individual who governs China’s population of 1.4 billion people with “iron” authority.

“Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy. You know, when I say he’s brilliant, everyone says, ‘Oh that’s terrible',” said Trump.

Trump added: “Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There’s nobody in Hollywood like this guy.”

During his four years in the White House, Trump was also known for praising such leaders as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while largely reserving scorn for the US’ traditional allies such as the French and Canadian leaders.

