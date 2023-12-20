What's new

Trump barred from ballot in Colorado

#BREAKING

🇺🇸🗳❗📰 CNN: Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Donald Trump from State's 2024 election ballot over US Capitol attack

The State's Supreme Court Declares Donald Trump ineligible for the Presidency under Constitution's Insurrection Clause

Trump disqualified to run for US president in Colorado, state’s top court rules​

Updated December 20, 2023 — 12.34pmfirst published at 10.40am




🇺🇸🗳️ U.S. States with pending Trump ballot removal cases. 2024 is going to be pure chaos.
 
