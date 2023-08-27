What's new

Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,289
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
/PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to produce 6.5GW of wafer annually. With this new capacity, Trina Solar will have greater flexibility in being able to deliver its products worldwide.


The first wafers rolled of the production line in Trina Solar Vietnam factory.

The first wafers rolled of the production line in Trina Solar Vietnam factory.

The production green light was given on July 31, and the first 12-inch monocrystalline silicon rod rolled off the assembly line on Aug. 4, foreshadowing production of the first wafers.

In addition to the new factory's wafer production capacity of 6.5GW, it has cell capacity of 4GW and module capacity of 5GW. The silicon wafer factory includes monocrystalline pulling, silicon rod square processing, slicing and silicon processing. The wafers produced are primarily used in cell and module production at Trina Solar's sites in Vietnam and Thailand, including Trina Solar's supply to the U.S. market.

Vertex modules that Trina produces outside China, help meet the growing worldwide demand for PV modules with high power, high efficiency, high reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE. The Vietnam factory's production of silicon rods and wafers will ensure a steady supply of materials for other module production sites the company has overseas.


finance.yahoo.com

Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to...
finance.yahoo.com
 
That is a nice capacity increase for Vietnam
6.5GW+ 4GW+ 5GW= 15.5 GW
 

Similar threads

Viet
Trina’s 6.5GW Vietnamese wafer factory to be online this year, targeting US market
Replies
0
Views
278
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China’s Solar Product Exports Top USD29 Billion in First Half as Wafer, Cell Demand Jumps
Replies
0
Views
116
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Solar Exports Jump 13% in First Half on Europe Demand
Replies
0
Views
76
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
AD Green commissions 3 GW solar module factory in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
121
Viet
Viet
StraightEdge
New China Rule Threatens to Disrupt U.S. Solar Ambitions
Replies
0
Views
486
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom