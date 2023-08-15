Tribespeople buy cars on cellphone deep in the forest in China, 1 out of 3 new cars are made in China, 1 car rolls out of production line every 72 sec

Rubber collecting is fully automatic and is smartly controlled by phone apps, In SW China, Yunnan Thai Tribespeople living deep in the forest buy cars on cellphone, on the phone they also can make special requests to make their cars custom-made to fit their own special needs, in the highly automatic car factotry in Chongqing, where the tribesman ordered his car online, one car rolls out of production line every 72 seconds.In this smart car factory, every soon to be made car first gets an uniqe bar code serial number, the database stores all the informations about this future car, including what specail needs and festures, what materials and parts the car will use to build, the owner of the car..Once the robotic production line scans the bar code and get the info from the database, the robotic production line can intelligently select parts and materials by itself and start to build this custom made car all by itself, and every finished car is unique having different features. One production line can produce many different types of cars cause all the production lines are module based, they only need to connect to different module database to produce different types of cars.Globally , 1 out of 3 new cars are made in China,