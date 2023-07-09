What's new

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is slammed for BOWING multiple times to China's vice-premier

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is slammed for BOWING multiple times to China's vice-premier

Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
06:34 BST 09 Jul 2023 , updated


Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, on Sunday concluded a four-day visit to Beijing aimed at smoothing over tensions in the U.S.-China relationship

Yellen on Saturday met China's vice premier, He Lifeng, and raised eyebrows by bowing effusively on meeting the top Chinese official
Yellen on Sunday said she believed her meetings had been productive, and put the relationship back on a 'surer footing'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised eyebrows when she held a meeting with China's vice premier and bowed multiple times on greeting him.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve before becoming Joe Biden's top financial official, wrapped up her first visit to China as treasury secretary on Sunday.

Both Washington and Beijing said the meetings during her four-day trip were fruitful, although the visit - designed to help smooth a rocky relationship - did not generate any concrete agreements.

Her visit came as the U.S. on June 30 warned its citizens against traveling to China, citing the risk of arbitrary detention.

On Saturday, Yellen met Vice Premier He Lifeng, and bowed effusively on meeting the top Chinese official.

Beijing's official Xinhua news agency said the meeting yielded an agreement to 'strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges'.

Yellen said Sunday told a press conference that her talks with top Chinese officials have helped put ties on 'surer footing'.

Former White House staffer Bradley Blakeman, who served during President George W. Bush's administration, told the New York Post that Yellen's kowtowing to the Chinese official was inappropriate.

'Never, ever, ever - an American official does not bow,' said Blakeman. 'It looks like she's been summoned to the principal's office, and that's exactly the optics the Chinese love.'

Blakeman added: 'The way to treat an adversary is, you don't go hat in hand. 'But with this administration, time and time again, we embarrass ourselves and show weakness.

'And it just shows the lack of effective leverage we have.' Author Max Murray said: 'She did not realize bowing as an American official was a breach of protocol.

'They don't reciprocate. He even backs away to give her more space to kowtow.'

Her trip came on the heels of Antony Blinken's visit, as part of a Biden administration push to improve communication between the two superpowers.

Yellen stressed the need for healthy economic competition and improved communication, and urged cooperation on the 'existential threat' posed by climate change.

'We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive,' she told journalists at the US embassy in Beijing on Sunday.

'Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity,' she added.

Bizarre moment Treasury Secretary BOWS to China's vice premier

Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, concluded her visit to China on Sunday after meeting Vice Premier He Lifeng and bowing effusively several times.
Yellen has a more realistic understanding of the economic situation in China and the U.S. than American netizens. We Chinese really don't mind if the trade war continues.
 
MH.Yang said:
Yellen has a more realistic understanding of the economic situation in China and the U.S. than American netizens. We Chinese really don't mind if the trade war continues.
Then i will say Yellen have more understanding of economic situation in China then any of the Chinese Netizen.

A trade war between China and US will bring destruction of the entire economic system to both countries, which mean you will be looking at who will have a better way to reconstruct than the other. In this case, the resiliency of USD is undisputable. Because when anyone have to choose on USD or CYN in the post "war" reconstruction, which currency do you think they will choose?

Not to mention a war with USD is suicidal not just for China, but for the world. You probably would not have a lot of support for China to begin with if you want to dethrone the USD.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
What do you mean? Biden also begged for Modi's summons? So India is the boss?
Just hahaing your post is not enough

jhungary said:
Ah. little banana.

GreatHanWarrior said:
Ah. little banana.

Dumass

Kneeling/Bowing/Hand to Heart is a gesture for respect, I know the word "RESPECT" may not appear in any of your dictionary. Just because you don't know this exist does not mean it is not there, it does not mean he think who is the boss

Or is it ISREAL is the boss??

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412723212807516160

When Biden bow to Isreali PM?

Or is the Golden State Warrior is the boss??


When biden kneel in front of the players?

Or is the Little Haiti Community in Miami is the boss??

L2AB4K5PPBECLAFEWAHMYUMV64.jpg


Or is THIS LITTLE BOY IS ACTUALLY THE BOSS OF AMERICA??

000_8pm6pa.jpg


Dumbass is beyond help

jhungary said:
Dumass

Kneeling/Bowing/Hand to Heart is a gesture for respect, I know the word "RESPECT" may not appear in any of your dictionary. Just because you don't know this exist does not mean it is not there, it does not mean he think who is the boss

Or is it ISREAL is the boss??

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412723212807516160

When Biden bow to Isreali PM?

Or is the Golden State Warrior is the boss??


When biden kneel in front of the players?

Or is the Little Haiti Community in Miami is the boss??

View attachment 937958

Or is THIS LITTLE BOSS IS ACTUALLY THE BOSS OF AMERICA??

View attachment 937959

Dumbass is beyond help
Given your loyalty. Biden should send you to slaughter children in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and Syria. etc.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
ah. little banana. :azn:
This must be what you like to do in your down time, seeing how you obsessed with banana

This must be what you like to do in your down time, seeing how you obsessed with banana
 

jhungary said:
Then i will say Yellen have more understanding of economic situation in China then any of the Chinese Netizen.

A trade war between China and US will bring destruction of the entire economic system to both countries, which mean you will be looking at who will have a better way to reconstruct than the other. In this case, the resiliency of USD is undisputable. Because when anyone have to choose on USD or CYN in the post "war" reconstruction, which currency do you think they will choose?

Not to mention a war with USD is suicidal not just for China, but for the world. You probably would not have a lot of support for China to begin with if you want to dethrone the USD.
Money is really just a medium of distribution of goods, not wealth per se. China is not really too interested in overthrowing the dollar system, nor is China interested in destroying the current global economic system, which is not in China's interest.

But the current system of commodity distribution is not fair to China. We must have a higher status and voice in the system. We are also willing to stop the trade wars and save the global economy, but we should get the piece of the pie we deserve.
 
MH.Yang said:
Money is really just a medium of distribution of goods, not wealth per se. China is not really too interested in overthrowing the dollar system, nor is China interested in destroying the current global economic system, which is not in China's interest.

But the current system of commodity distribution is not fair to China. We must have a higher status and voice in the system. We are also willing to stop the trade wars and save the global economy, but we should get the piece of the pie we deserve.
Then answer me this question.

How are you buying goods if there are no money involved? Money does not just mean the paper it was printing on, it meant that value, and that value represents wealth. It is an abstract thing and that is the same thing we moved on from bartered trade, and if you think bartering is a good thing you are free to ditch any paper currency and see how it goes

On the other hand, you people seem to have a delusional thought that you want to use USD, but you don't want it to be powerful, people want to use them is because they are power and that is why people use them, so the scenario you want to keep using USD but you don't want them to be more powerful DOES NOT REALLY EXISTED. You want to limit the USD influence, then you will need to somehow come up with the short, you can't expect to enjoy the benefit of using USD and then trying to short them, that's not how this work.

And finally, I have never heard of anyone who have even a tiny bit of education in Economy would say they don't mind a Trade war between US and China, especially if you are a Chinese, because you know there aren't any backer in your corner if you really do go ahead on a Trade War with the US. The world, not just China, can do without RMB, they can't with USD when it was 57% of world reserve currency.
 
jhungary said:
Then answer me this question.

How are you buying goods if there are no money involved? Money does not just mean the paper it was printing on, it meant that value, and that value represents wealth. It is an abstract thing and that is the same thing we moved on from bartered trade, and if you think bartering is a good thing you are free to ditch any paper currency and see how it goes

On the other hand, you people seem to have a delusional thought that you want to use USD, but you don't want it to be powerful, people want to use them is because they are power and that is why people use them, so the scenario you want to keep using USD but you don't want them to be more powerful DOES NOT REALLY EXISTED. You want to limit the USD influence, then you will need to somehow come up with the short, you can't expect to enjoy the benefit of using USD and then trying to short them, that's not how this work.

And finally, I have never heard of anyone who have even a tiny bit of education in Economy would say they don't mind a Trade war between US and China, especially if you are a Chinese, because you know there aren't any backer in your corner if you really do go ahead on a Trade War with the US. The world, not just China, can do without RMB, they can't with USD when it was 57% of world reserve currency.
Don't talk tough.
We have overproduction and a shortage of American goods.
We deflation, America inflates.
We have rising unemployment, U.S. prices are rising.
It seems fair to be hurting each other, but those who really understand the Chinese land system will understand that China is not afraid of higher unemployment, while the huge U.S. debt cannot afford to support a strong dollar in the long run. The Americans will surely blink first.
You understand very well that I am telling the truth, so the Americans are making concessions in high value-added industries and the Chinese are buying US debt to help restore order in the US economy. This is in mutual interest.
 
MH.Yang said:
Don't talk tough.

We have overproduction and a shortage of American goods.
We deflation, America inflates.
We have rising unemployment, U.S. prices are rising.
It seems fair to be hurting each other, but those who really understand the Chinese land system will understand that China is not afraid of higher unemployment, while the huge U.S. debt cannot afford to support a strong dollar in the long run. The Americans will surely blink first.
I talk tough??

Dude, YOU are the one that said this
MH.Yang said:
We Chinese really don't mind if the trade war continues.
Do you SERIOUSLY think if US-China trade war continue??Do you even know what is the implication. LOL You really do think the world will rally behind China for this war if they continue?

And I wouldn't say in the world where price hike is a normal it's a good thing to keep the market deflate. What's goes up must come down, you inflate now or inflate later with a bigger rate, the reason why China can curb inflation is because of financial control. Do you think it can keep that control committed without hindering growth? If not, what would happen when you lifted the control? Do you think it will just go where it is and everything will be A-OK?

And again, US debt exist because of the world status of the USD, because everyone (well a bit over half the world) is using it, debt mean nothing for the US, but what you may not know is debt ceiling is catching up the Chinese fast, it's what? 80% of GDP now? While US is at 112%. You seriously think RMB, without the same power as USD would be able to survive US debt level which you guys seems to be approaching quick?

Edit :: it's 77.6% Debt to GDP ratio for China

China's Debt to GDP Ratio | 2023 | Economic Data | World Economics

China
www.worldeconomics.com www.worldeconomics.com
 

