Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is slammed for BOWING multiple times to China's vice-premier

Bizarre moment Treasury Secretary BOWS to China's vice premier Janet Yellen, the treasury secretary, concluded her visit to China on Sunday after meeting Vice Premier He Lifeng and bowing effusively several times.

Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com06:34 BST 09 Jul 2023 , updatedJanet Yellen, the treasury secretary, on Sunday concluded a four-day visit to Beijing aimed at smoothing over tensions in the U.S.-China relationshipYellen on Saturday met China's vice premier, He Lifeng, and raised eyebrows by bowing effusively on meeting the top Chinese officialYellen on Sunday said she believed her meetings had been productive, and put the relationship back on a 'surer footing'Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised eyebrows when she held a meeting with China's vice premier and bowed multiple times on greeting him.Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve before becoming Joe Biden's top financial official, wrapped up her first visit to China as treasury secretary on Sunday.Both Washington and Beijing said the meetings during her four-day trip were fruitful, although the visit - designed to help smooth a rocky relationship - did not generate any concrete agreements.Her visit came as the U.S. on June 30 warned its citizens against traveling to China, citing the risk of arbitrary detention.On Saturday, Yellen met Vice Premier He Lifeng, and bowed effusively on meeting the top Chinese official.Beijing's official Xinhua news agency said the meeting yielded an agreement to 'strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges'.Yellen said Sunday told a press conference that her talks with top Chinese officials have helped put ties on 'surer footing'.Former White House staffer Bradley Blakeman, who served during President George W. Bush's administration, told the New York Post that Yellen's kowtowing to the Chinese official was inappropriate.'Never, ever, ever - an American official does not bow,' said Blakeman. 'It looks like she's been summoned to the principal's office, and that's exactly the optics the Chinese love.'Blakeman added: 'The way to treat an adversary is, you don't go hat in hand. 'But with this administration, time and time again, we embarrass ourselves and show weakness.'And it just shows the lack of effective leverage we have.' Author Max Murray said: 'She did not realize bowing as an American official was a breach of protocol.'They don't reciprocate. He even backs away to give her more space to kowtow.'Her trip came on the heels of Antony Blinken's visit, as part of a Biden administration push to improve communication between the two superpowers.Yellen stressed the need for healthy economic competition and improved communication, and urged cooperation on the 'existential threat' posed by climate change.'We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive,' she told journalists at the US embassy in Beijing on Sunday.'Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity,' she added.