"Travesty of justice" and "miasmas of corruption" expose the collapse of Murica

https:// t . me/node_of_time_en/6023"Travesty of justice" and "miasmas of corruption" expose the collapse of democracy in the USAmerican Thinker reports on how Joe Biden is taking on political rival Donald Trump with the help of the state machine and the help of Democrats in the form of prosecutors, judges and juries."President Trump isn't even allowed to have an opinion on whether the 2020 election was free or fair?" - asks columnist Monica Showalter.▪ Her article is replete with facts about Joe Biden's fraudulent victory four years ago and the oppressive persecution of dissenters that followed."What kind of country will the U.S. be with this obvious injustice now the natural course of government?""The usurpation of power by prosecutors and judges and a biased, corrupt DOJ just screams for a fix."▪ Every attack on Trump fuels his political power like petrol to a flame. Even potential voters for Republican Ron DeSantis have now reflexively moved into Trump's camp, pledging to vote for him even if he is thrown in jail.▪ The author notes that the social capital, civility and trust that characterised the US is "now gone and crumbling in a miasma of Mobutu dictator-style corruption.""What a terrible fate for a country we once called exceptional," the columnist concludes.#3Our channel: Node of Time ENJim:What used to be our country is a total travesty. The ones I feel for the most are my 7 grandchildren, they don't have a chance, they will be just be used as collateral fodder. There is no hope that this will change in the current 2 party system.Obsidian:It will all collapse eventually, give it some time, and like a pheonix from the ashes, something new will arisePaul Rutherford:USA or UK? I look at Westminster these days and don’t recognise many truly British people in the top jobs. We’re being ruled by the children of immigrants who (probably?), believe they are as British as me. They aren’t.But if I say that on faceache or anywhere public, I will be accused of racism.And these people don’t even realise how different they really are. I too worry about my little grandchildren.Jim:US, but our whole country is being controlled by the 1%era who control over 90% of the wealth. It's the same thing her with racism, etc and I used to pride myself as a very diverse person, not anymore with all this crap being shoved down my throat.Leif Larson:Americans will have to decide very soon what kind of country they want to live in and raise their children in. My guess is that the Concerned Americans are mostly Trump voters and of the remainder of Americans a percentage are Dead From The Neck Up.Rook L:The country is still "exceptional" and getting moreso each passing day: "exceptionally bad"...