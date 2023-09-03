Travel Schedule of Pakistan Cricket Team PCB sucks

What's new

Travel Schedule of Pakistan Cricket Team

Travel Schedule of Pakistan Cricket Team:

✈️ 17th Aug: Lahore to Colombo
✈️ 27th Aug: Colombo to Multan
✈️31st Aug: Multan to Colombo
🚌 31st Aug: Colombo to Kandy
🚌3rd Sep: Kandy to Colombo
✈️3rd Sep: Colombo to Lahore
✈️7th Sep: Lahore to Colombo

A lot of people are criticising BCCI for refusing to come to play in Pakistan. Their refusal has created a lot of mess besides a hectic schedule. However, we are not going to criticize BCCI. On the contrary, we are going to say:

"What doesn't break you - makes you stronger"

Keep up the great work. Pakistan Cricket team is a professional unit. The boys know how to shrug off the fatigue. They should just keep up the great work and the results will follow. Today, the world is talking about them. Tomorrow, the world will be talking about them. Let the clinical performance do all the talking.

Your thoughts?
 

