Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) - China to Afghanistan, transiting through Pakistan

Inaugural China-Afghanistan consignment via TIR agreement sets new milestone​

Consignment, carrying dry fruits, embarked on its journey from China, traversing through Pakistan

August 28, 2023

The event, held on Monday at Sost, Gilgit, was attended by key dignitaries, including the Director of Transit Trade Peshawar, the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza, and the Collector of Customs in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a momentous occasion that highlights the strength of international cooperation and connectivity, a consignment of dry fruits was ceremoniously sent from China to Afghanistan, transiting through Pakistan under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) agreement.

The event, held on Monday at Sost, Gilgit, was attended by key dignitaries, including the Director of Transit Trade Peshawar, the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza, and the Collector of Customs in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The consignment, carrying an assortment of exquisite dry fruits, embarked on its journey from China, traversing through Pakistan, before reaching its final destination in Afghanistan. This milestone underscores the significance of strategic partnerships, diplomacy, and collective aspirations for global progress.

"This inaugural ceremony reflects a monumental step towards fostering stronger ties between nations and promoting cross-border trade," said Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani. "By facilitating the movement of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan, the TIR agreement stands as a testament to the potential of cooperative initiatives in boosting economic growth and regional stability."

As international trade through the Sost Dry Port continues to surge, the event coincides with another significant development—the commencement of international flights at Skardu.

These combined advancements are expected to further enhance the region's connectivity, facilitating seamless movement of goods and people.