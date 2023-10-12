Transforming Bangladesh: China's development experience and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is also writing a new chapter in friendly relations

Transforming Bangladesh​

Bangladesh was the first country in South Asia that echoed the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past seven years, the initiative has struck root in Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) and blossomed, making significant contributions to improving the lives of the Bangladeshi people and transforming the country's infrastructure landscape.President Xi Jinping met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August. President Xi emphasized that both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of their own development and revitalization, and the Chinese side is willing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Bangladesh, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, push bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, and better benefit the people of the two countries. The two sides should strengthen strategic communication and close exchanges among various departments and at different levels, he said. The president highlighted the need for the two nations to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and give full play to their economic complementarity, and step up cooperation in infrastructure, information technology, new energy and agriculture, among other areas. President Xi also called for stronger personnel exchanges as well as deeper cultural and people-to-people bonds. Prime Minister Hasina hailed President Xi's successful state visit to Bangladesh in 2016 as a milestone event in bilateral relations. She expressed gratitude for China's invaluable support for Bangladesh's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development. She congratulated President Xi on the 10th anniversary of the BRI, saying that Belt and Road cooperation has opened a new door of development for Bangladesh.This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, and it has been a fruitful year for China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road framework. The opening of the Padma Bridge has put an end to the history of crossing the mighty Padma river between the 21 districts in southern Bangladesh and the capital of Dhaka only by ferry or boat. Bangladeshi people laud the bridge as the Bridge of Dreams and the Bridge of Pride. The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant is the first large-scale modern sewage treatment plant in Bangladesh and the largest monolithic sewage treatment plant in South Asia, benefiting over 5 million people living nearby. The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, Bangladesh's first tunnel and the first underwater tunnel project undertaken by Chinese companies overseas, is set to open later this year.Other landmark projects, including the third phase of the Bangladeshi government's basic network project, the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, the 1,320 megawatt coal-fired Payra Power Plant and the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, have been completed and put into operation. The construction of several new projects, including the Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant project, are set to kick off soon. An increasing number of Belt and Road cooperation projects that benefit the people and meet their aspirations are steadily progressing and being implemented. According to a recent report, the initiative will help Bangladesh to raise its GDP growth by at least 2.1 percent, generate an additional 2.5 percent to 5.1 percent of employment, and decrease extreme poverty population by 1.3 percent. Depending on the specific scenarios considered, the Belt and Road projects are projected to create an additional 1.8 million to 3.6 million employment opportunities in Bangladesh.In the words of the people of Bangladesh, "China is a true friend and good friend committed to helping the development of Bangladesh, and Belt and Road cooperation projects have created historic miracles for Bangladesh's development."The Belt and Road cooperation between China and Bangladesh has given rise to many heartwarming stories, reinforcing the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries. Here, I would like to share the story of a Bangladeshi child.On the eve of International Children's Day this year, a Bangladeshi child, Alifa Chin, received a precious gift: a letter in reply from President Xi, in which he encouraged her to study hard, pursue her dreams, and carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Bangladesh. In the reply, President Xi stated that since ancient times, the Chinese and the Bangladeshi have been close neighbors and good friends, whose friendly exchanges date back over a thousand years. President Xi said that more than 600 years ago, Zheng He, a Chinese navigator of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), sailed twice to Bangladesh, sowing the seeds of friendship between the two peoples. Over 600 years later, during a friendship and humanitarian voyage of "The Peace Ark," a Chinese navy hospital ship, a Chinese female military doctor helped Chin's mother get through a dangerous time and give birth to her in Chittagong. And Chin's father named her after the Bangladeshi word for China. It is a very touching story of friendship between China and Bangladesh.Alifa's story reflects the deep affinity between the hearts of the Chinese and Bangladeshi people. According to statistics, Chinese enterprises have created 550,000 jobs in Bangladesh and brought billions of dollars in investment. More than 600 Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh are actively fulfilling their social responsibilities, dedicating themselves to economic development, environmental protection, honest business practices, community service, employee growth, and charitable activities. China adheres to the concept of a global community with a shared future, actively implements the Global Development Initiative, shares development experience with Bangladesh, and shares the fruits of development.Harmony and mutual benefit have been a cherished philosophy of the Chinese people since ancient times and are the keys to the success of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We firmly believe that, under the strong emphasis and guidance from leaders of both countries and with the support, participation, and efforts of the two peoples, China and Bangladesh will surely write a new chapter of friendly cooperation.