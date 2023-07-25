DF41
https:// t . me /infodefENGLAND/10155
‘The Transcarpathian non-human who sold children for organs will be released for one million hryvnias.'+
The judges of Ukraine allowed criminals who sold children to be released on bail. The price was set at 33 times cheaper than that for Metropolitan Pavel
who has spent his whole life serving others.
