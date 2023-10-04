What's new

Toward Understanding Why India wants Pakistan

It doesn't come out of nothing that they want the region..... so no one can really hate them for trying. This is what Anglosaxons took from them.

No matter what the Indians say, the land access to the relatively lower populated but often resource rich region north of Pakistan can become a big prize/gain. Free flow of goods and people via highways year around still wins over sea or air routes.
 
Meengla said:
No matter what the Indians say, the land access to the relatively lower populated but often resource rich region north of Pakistan can become a big prize/gain. Free flow of goods and people via highways year around still wins over sea or air routes.
Respectfully, trade routes to where?

Land routes cannot match naval ones in volume or price point.

Not one country bordering Pakistan or central east are big export markets for Indian products, there's no incentive big enough to justify the costs involved war would bring

Our export destinations are western markets, as such land routes through Pakistan could not compete with naval ones.

The other point being resources inherent to Pakistan, I still fail to see which natural resources are there that cannot be bought cheaper from the global market. Why engage in war when buying is cheaper?

I dont understand the premise of your point.
 
Haldorss said:
It doesn't come out of nothing that they want the region..... so no one can really hate them for trying. This is what Anglosaxons took from them.

I don't believe India is interested in reestablishing the boundaries of the empires centered around Pataliputra (modern-day Patna). It's important to remember that territory is inseparable from its population. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have experienced challenges related to Islamic radicalization in their populations. India already has a sizable Muslim population that is radicalized and mentally retarded.
 
Clutch said:
But India was never a united republic though out it's history. It was always a region of independent princely states often at war with each other.
India encompassed a much larger territory in terms of area during the times of the empires centered around Pataliputra, as illustrated on the map.
 
Chandragupt Maurya said:
I don't believe India is interested in reestablishing the boundaries of the empires centered around Pataliputra (modern-day Patna). It's important to remember that territory is inseparable from its population. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have experienced challenges related to Islamic radicalization
GridArt_20231004_123932354.png

Chandragupt Maurya said:
in their populations. India already has a sizable Muslim population that is radicalized and mentally retarded.
Average Indian IQ level 76 is only 3,4 Points above what's considered retarted in China
 
Krptonite said:
Respectfully, trade routes to where?

Land routes cannot match naval ones in volume or price point.

Not one country bordering Pakistan or central east are big export markets for Indian products, there's no incentive big enough to justify the costs involved war would bring

Our export destinations are western markets, as such land routes through Pakistan could not compete with naval ones.

The other point being resources inherent to Pakistan, I still fail to see which natural resources are there that cannot be bought cheaper from the global market. Why engage in war when buying is cheaper?

I dont understand the premise of your point.
Firstly, I don't 'buy' this argument that naval or aerial routes are better. Whenever possible, countries try roads or trains. With borders becoming very easy, there is a dynamics of human population moving and with that comes the creation and movements of resources. The EU and the North American trade are but one example.

Also, the region to the north of Pakistan are also less prone to the climate change/warming. Vast land is available --including much arable land--and relatively smaller populations. Not to mention some have great natural resources. Then there is the potentials of tourism. Who the hell likes flying when you can drive to places or get on high speed trains.

I have seen Indians condemning their luck of not able to reach to the region north of Pakistan. You seem to be different. That's fine. I can't 'prove' anything to you. You are thinking about today--I am thinking about decades later. Time will tell.
 

