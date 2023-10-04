Toward Understanding Why India wants Pakistan

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
So, you just discovered internet has all this fun stuff?It doesn't come out of nothing that they want the region..... so no one can really hate them for trying. This is what Anglosaxons took from them.
View attachment 958181View attachment 958182
Respectfully, trade routes to where?No matter what the Indians say, the land access to the relatively lower populated but often resource rich region north of Pakistan can become a big prize/gain. Free flow of goods and people via highways year around still wins over sea or air routes.
I don't believe India is interested in reestablishing the boundaries of the empires centered around Pataliputra (modern-day Patna). It's important to remember that territory is inseparable from its population. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have experienced challenges related to Islamic radicalization in their populations. India already has a sizable Muslim population that is radicalized and mentally retarded.It doesn't come out of nothing that they want the region..... so no one can really hate them for trying. This is what Anglosaxons took from them.
India encompassed a much larger territory in terms of area during the times of the empires centered around Pataliputra, as illustrated on the map.But India was never a united republic though out it's history. It was always a region of independent princely states often at war with each other.
Respectfully, trade routes to where?
Land routes cannot match naval ones in volume or price point.
Not one country bordering Pakistan or central east are big export markets for Indian products, there's no incentive big enough to justify the costs involved war would bring
Our export destinations are western markets, as such land routes through Pakistan could not compete with naval ones.
The other point being resources inherent to Pakistan, I still fail to see which natural resources are there that cannot be bought cheaper from the global market. Why engage in war when buying is cheaper?
I dont understand the premise of your point.