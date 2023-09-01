What's new

Tourists in Xinjiang find a local cook and an Ili girl resemble the lead actor and actress of the movie Titanic and ask them to be together

Two young people suddenly get famous on the Chinese social media

Tourists in Xinjiang find a local cook and an Ili girl resemble the lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and lead actress Kate Winslet of the movie Titanic and ask them to be together



微信图片_20230901211532.png
 

