Tourists in Xinjiang find a local cook and an Ili girl resemble the lead actor and actress of the movie Titanic and ask them to be together

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,350
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Two young people suddenly get famous on the Chinese social media
Tourists in Xinjiang find a local cook and an Ili girl resemble the lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and lead actress Kate Winslet of the movie Titanic and ask them to be together
Tourists in Xinjiang find a local cook and an Ili girl resemble the lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and lead actress Kate Winslet of the movie Titanic and ask them to be together