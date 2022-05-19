What's new

Tour around quiet university of Tibet amid Covid, the highest college on the planet, enjoy Tibetan style architecture in the campus

Tour around quiet university of Tibet amid Covid, the highest college on the planet, enjoy Tibetan style architecture in the campus
In Tibetan serfdom society, Girls and children of serfs were forbidden to go to school, now in Tibet most youngsters have access to higher education in college. Without proper education, people can never get out of poverty and backwardness.
The video features medical school and musical arts school of this university.
 
Tibet college cafeteria, Frutis combination, 10￥ （$1.48）a box, so cheap!!! imagine that most fruits and vegetables have to be delivered to Tibet from other regions by trains and airplanes... the government subsidies for the students must be massive

微信图片_20220519170430.png

微信图片_20220519170636.png
 
beijingwalker said:
The west will say it's a typical example of China's genocide against Tibetan population, killing off their traditional serfdom culture and forcing the youngsters to go to college.
The western civilization is built upon the graves of indigenous population.
 
In the video we can clearly see everything is bilingual in both Tibetan and Chinese, but the west for decades claims that China bans local languages, their lies are only for outside China consumption because people in China, either Chinese or foreign expats will instantly spot their lies.
 
Many students choose Tibet University is because Tibet university doesn't charge any tuition, it's a totally free of charge for her students, so even some students outside Tibet also love to apply for this university for economic reasons, the only problem is this school is so high up on Tibetan Plateau, the air is very thin and non Tibetans may find breathing kind of difficult.

Tibet university flashmob, "Me and my motherland"
 
TIbet University, another mass "concentration camp" on the roof of the world

852c3f11ly1h1z0hjwq8mj21400u0tlf.jpg
调整大小 006NJ4Clly1h1d0y57eqyj31uo0u0k6j.jpg

006NJ4Clly1h1d0y30tj8j31hd0u0k27.jpg

调整大小 007fmoG0gy1h1cwsku475j33402c0u0x.jpg
852c3f11ly1h1z0hk794zj20np18k10k.jpg
d82d1980gy1h1cvolo65aj20u01roqe6 (1).jpg
d82d1980gy1h1cvokz2yqj20u01rm458.jpg
d82d1980gy1h1cvok7q7gj20m3149q7t.jpg
852c3f11ly1h1eovxq0mmj20wi1wue3s.jpg
006NJ4Clly1h1d0y1xohvj30u00u00yq.jpg
 
TIbet University, another mass "concentration camp" on the roof of the world
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakn0vo7jj23y81tsb2b.jpg
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakn9410kj23y81tse82.jpg
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakn35b0uj22tc1ao7wi.jpg
调整大小 006EGZuHgy1gf3o8dhifhj33k02o0x6t.jpg
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakncfvtuj22tc1ao4qp.jpg
007DrUujgy1gdhqt1qettj31hc0u0dpd.jpg
007DrUujgy1gdhqt2szglj31400u0n4q.jpg
调整大小 006cdcGZly1grpro412rlj32bc334e82.jpg


852c3f11ly1h1aj2si6hpj20zk0qoan8.jpg
852c3f11ly1h1ajoh9fe5j21400u0dtp.jpg
007DrUujgy1gdhqt5fj9uj30zk0qojwg.jpg
852c3f11ly1h1ajefoysrj21400u0ask.jpg
852c3f11ly1h1ajcfx7r0j20u0140dyj.jpg
调整大小 0077Ql0Cgy1gouv8m5lotj33342bce83.jpg


003z5L7fly1gqlg9fodo7j60u013z7wh02.jpg
67f297b0ly1g3bemuk10aj20u015c7vq.jpg
006qT1BIgy1gx40h1lxh4j31ha0u0tfr.jpg
006wnh1cly1gdczk6c48sj31400u0tgl.jpg
a94c1d43gy1h0c2soazwoj21400u0q85.jpg
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakne8sx3j23y81tsx6p.jpg
调整大小 540b57e5gy1ghakng8ufej23y81tsu0x.jpg
 
Over 50% of college students are girls in Tibet, a genocide on tradition Tibetan cultrue which women were not allow to work and participate social life.

78c53b082b0d5a6b.jpg
1126878627_16083441708271n.jpg
 

