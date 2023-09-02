What's new

Total Shutter down strike in Faslabad and different part of country

Only through financial crunch, strangulating the money supply to the government and subsequently to neutrals, people voices would be heeded.

In financial capital Karachi, there's a complete shutter down.
 
Will not achieve anything. Pakistan is not ruled by a government of People.
Only more loss to businessmen and working class. They will increase the tariff.
We are not getting fair elections or Public representatives in power anytime sooner.

Unless People decide to Put some real heat to those in power. They dont care about these protests sitting in there safe heaven societies with Lixury cars, Imported Goods, Subsidized Power supply and 1st world living standards.
 
Burn these mother fucking traitors, do not not pay any taxes, do not do any business, overseas Pakistanis work to stop foreign direct investments to come here. Scorch Earth these $wine-b@$t@rds, if we as Pakistanis cannot exercize our God given right to choose our leader and have affordable living standards, then they will NOT have a Pakistan they would be able to loot or plunder.
 
Pakistan is way past peaceful protest, when you have traitors sitting in the highest office, they are not working for your interest and wouldn't give a damn about your problems.
 
But but but....our deepest concern is if Nawaz Shareefs cholesterol and sugar levels are stable after consuming the huge KFC meal.
 
People taking a day off to watch India Vs Pakistan cricket match, nothing serious.
 
Don't worry, Pakistan Military will kidnap and torture people who are involved in this protest. They will probably kill their kids and women as well, and might even send in JF-17s and F-16s to bomb them ! After all, Pakistan people are real enemies of the Military.
 
ARMalik said:
Don't worry, Pakistan Military will kidnap and torture people who are involved in this protest. They will probably kill their kids and women as well, and might even send in JF-17s and F-16s to bomb them ! After all, Pakistan people are real enemies of the Military.
Click to expand...
The only option for the average Pakistani is to migrate by any means necessary.
 

