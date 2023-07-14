What's new

Toshakhana case: NAB converts inquiry into investigation, summons Imran on July 17

An inquiry report will also be provided to chairman PTI in next hearing
1689350761906.png

In an important progress in NAB investigations of Toshakhana case, the anti- graft watchdog has changed the inquiry against chairman PTI to investigation.

The NAB has summoned PTI Chairman on July 17 to join the investigation. NAB Rawalpindi sent a notice to PTI chairman.

The NAB said that anti-graft watchdog took the decision based on the inquiries into witness statements and evidence.

“An inquiry report will also be provided to Chairman PTI,” NAB sources said.

Read More: Hearing on Toshakhana criminal case adjourned till Monday

Earlier, the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI chief Imran Khan was adjourned on Friday by the Islamabad district and sessions court, following a request from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the trial court proceedings, during which both Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing Imran Khan, and the ECP’s counsel made a joint request to adjourn the hearing.
Toshakhana case: NAB converts inquiry into investigation, summons Imran on July 17

An inquiry report will also be provided to chairman PTI in next hearing
What exactly is the case?

And why are we trying so hard to make this whole process seem legitimate?

Just ban him or hang him and move on man.
 

