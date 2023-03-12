What's new

Tosha Khana Record about Maryam Nawaz, PMLN and PDM

Just a snapshot.

Nawaz and Zardari took cars from Toshakhana which was against the law.

Gilani wanted to steal the necklace but had to give it back once it came in news.

These are just the highlights.

And IK is the only one to answer for buying the watch from Toshakhana (at the price permitted by law) to sell it off and build roads near Bani Gala. All this filed in his tax returns.

Damn this country’s justice system.
 
It's not justice system it lack of logic.
Even khaqan abassi took the watches all at water down prices instead of paying 50%

Problem is maryum wants to say "daikho mein choor mantey Hun leykin Imran Khan be to choor hey, choori mein koi boraye nahi"
 
Imran Khan said:
اس مینٹل عورت کو لانچ کر کے نواز شریف نے قوم پر احسان کیا ہے اگر یہ نا آتی تو پتا نہیں نون لیگ کب تک مزید چلتی رہتی ۔
Yeh khan ki sab se zabardast khilari hai..

2023 ke baad aisa na ho ke yeh PTI join kar ke apnay abbay ko kahay ke yeh tou agent thi PTI ki.. aur Imran Khan isay wazeer e khana abadi lagwaday..
 
It's just the tip of the iceberg.... These SOB have stolen Billions from Pakistan and Millions from the Toshkhana.

In the failed state banana republic of Faujistan anything is possible.

Why even keep a Toshkhana record???... The slave nation of Pakistan deserve the Somalia treatment.
 
I think the bigger issue is that Imran Khan was indecent enough to sell the things which he had purchased from the Tosha Khana, unlike others; even the filthiest of PPP and PML are not accused of selling . Not just that, Imran Khan sold the invaluable and diplomatically priceless watch which was a gift of the egoistic defacto king of Saudi Arabia.

I know that people here will still defend Imran Khan but then how are they better then Jiyalas or Patwaris or Bhayyas etc.?? A wrong is a wrong no matter what, the only difference is in the scale.
 
I think the bigger issue is that Imran Khan was indecent enough to sell the things which he had purchased from the Tosha Khana, unlike others; even the filthiest of PPP and PML are not accused of selling . Not just that, Imran Khan sold the invaluable and diplomatically priceless watch which was a gift of the egoistic defacto king of Saudi Arabia.

I know that people here will still defend Imran Khan but then how are they better then Jiyalas or Patwaris or Bhayyas etc.?? A wrong is a wrong no matter what, the only difference is in the scale.
What proof do you have that they did not sell? Did the govt keep track of what they did when they took those presents in their control? If they had sold, would you give a flying f?

What difference does it make if they do sell when it is their property? As long as they declare the profit from selling in their taxes?
 
Whoever steals from nations treasury is a thief whether it’s IK, NS or Zardari

Hang them all
The fact is that none of them stole anything really. They created laws which 'allowed' them to buy things at throwaway prices.

The thing is, State gifts cannot generally be valued simply in monetary terms as there are diplomatic and personal sentiments behind many gifts. And they should simply not be sold, rather be kept in state Museums for display....unless they are gifts like the bulletproof Car which was gifted to Zardari I think by king of Jordan or something in which case the gift should be used for diplomatic/vip protocol and then moved to the Museum after completing the useful life.

What proof do you have that they did not sell? Did the govt keep track of what they did when they took those presents in their control? If they had sold, would you give a flying f?

What difference does it make if they do sell when it is their property? As long as they declare the profit from selling in their taxes?
If only you were capable of understanding the message behind my post. I guess I wouldn't even have to post anything if most were.
 

