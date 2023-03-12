Tosha Khana Record about Maryam Nawaz, PMLN and PDM

AZ1
It's not justice system it lack of logic.Just a snapshot.
Nawaz and Zardari took cars from Toshakhana which was against the law.
Gilani wanted to steal the necklace but had to give it back once it came in news.
These are just the highlights.
And IK is the only one to answer for buying the watch from Toshakhana (at the price permitted by law) to sell it off and build roads near Bani Gala. All this filed in his tax returns.
Damn this country’s justice system.
Yeh khan ki sab se zabardast khilari hai..اس مینٹل عورت کو لانچ کر کے نواز شریف نے قوم پر احسان کیا ہے اگر یہ نا آتی تو پتا نہیں نون لیگ کب تک مزید چلتی رہتی ۔
nafsiyati wouldnt reply on this. you can check his mental health by his dp
What proof do you have that they did not sell? Did the govt keep track of what they did when they took those presents in their control? If they had sold, would you give a flying f?I think the bigger issue is that Imran Khan was indecent enough to sell the things which he had purchased from the Tosha Khana, unlike others; even the filthiest of PPP and PML are not accused of selling . Not just that, Imran Khan sold the invaluable and diplomatically priceless watch which was a gift of the egoistic defacto king of Saudi Arabia.
I know that people here will still defend Imran Khan but then how are they better then Jiyalas or Patwaris or Bhayyas etc.?? A wrong is a wrong no matter what, the only difference is in the scale.
The fact is that none of them stole anything really. They created laws which 'allowed' them to buy things at throwaway prices.Whoever steals from nations treasury is a thief whether it’s IK, NS or Zardari
Hang them all
If only you were capable of understanding the message behind my post. I guess I wouldn't even have to post anything if most were.What proof do you have that they did not sell? Did the govt keep track of what they did when they took those presents in their control? If they had sold, would you give a flying f?
What difference does it make if they do sell when it is their property? As long as they declare the profit from selling in their taxes?
Whoever steals from nations treasury is a thief whether it’s IK, NS or Zardari
Hang them all