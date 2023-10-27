Toplun : Bollywood style introducing Tejas - phull scale Malu picture

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Wtf is that crap cgi and how are you making a movie on a plane that was recently inducted lol. I hope it flops, bollywood doesn't have any kind of creativity anymore.
so lets break it down...
View attachment 965662
this usually happens...
View attachment 965663
View attachment 965670
You are hit?....no shit!
that usually happens when PAF shows up..
View attachment 965672
now in video they say these are Pakistani Pastuns....
really?
the most brown hairy Pashtuns I have ever seen.. what is the matter India you guy ran out of fair and lovely cream.... ?
Ronnie Screwvala directed.
It should make its money back by sheer virtue of his surname.
It also said she was going take off in Pakistan? Does it transform into a JF-17(genuine question).