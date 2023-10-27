What's new

Toplun : Bollywood style introducing Tejas - phull scale Malu picture

Screenshot 2023-10-27 at 5.39.44 pm.png


Me think great comedy....

Tejas V PAF F-16 CSS pilots...

muhahahhahahhaha


the Iraqis had more chances against the Americans.
 
so lets break it down...

Screenshot 2023-10-27 at 5.46.54 pm.png



this usually happens...

1698414513836.png


Screenshot 2023-10-27 at 5.50.07 pm.png




You are hit?....no shit!

that usually happens when PAF shows up..

Screenshot 2023-10-27 at 5.52.26 pm.png



now in video they say these are Pakistani Pastuns....

really?

the most brown hairy Pashtuns I have ever seen.. what is the matter India you guys ran out of fair and lovely cream.... ?
 
Ronnie Screwvala directed.
It should make its money back by sheer virtue of his surname.

It also said she was going take off in Pakistan? Does it transform into a JF-17(genuine question).
 
Yea…. I was more surprised about seeing Pathans that look like bhangi bhartoids wearing landa bajaar jeans than anything else.

Also did the fighter pilot bitch get shot down and start running around the mountains of KPK with a potato peeler?

Wtf is going on?

There needs to be a comprehensive study conducted by reputable medical researchers on the effects of gao muttar on the brains of bhartis.

@Mirzali Khan

This is how you look like bro? :lol:
 
waz said:
Ronnie Screwvala directed.
It should make its money back by sheer virtue of his surname.

It also said she was going take off in Pakistan? Does it transform into a JF-17(genuine question).
may be they got inspired by this..


www.ndtv.com

Anatomy of a goof-up: How an Indian Army chopper landed in Pakistan

About a year ago, a Cheetah Helicopter of the Aviation Wing of the Indian Army landed in Pakistan, almost sparking a diplomatic row between the two countries. But how could an aircraft land in Pakistan?
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
