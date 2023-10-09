What's new

Top US senator Schumer meets Chinese foreign minister, seeking a meeting with President Xi Jinping

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,907
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Top US senator Schumer meets Chinese foreign minister, seeking a meeting with President Xi Jinping​

Beijing (AFP) – US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, agency pool video showed.

Issued on: 09/10/2023 - 06:41

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) and US Senate Mike Crapo (L) meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing


US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) and US Senate Mike Crapo (L) meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing © Andy Wong / POOL/AFP

Wang greeted Schumer and his delegation at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse before going into a meeting.

In opening remarks, the Chinese foreign minister said he hoped the visit would "help the United States to more accurately understand China".

He also said he hoped the trip would help the two sides "manage existing differences more rationally, helping the relationship between the two countries return to the track of healthy development".

Schumer, in turn, thanked Wang for "welcoming us".

"To demonstrate our willingness to undertake frank but productive communication, I am leading this bipartisan delegation," he said.

"We very much appreciate the time you're taking to meet with us," he added.

But he also told the top Chinese diplomat he was "very disappointed" by a Sunday statement from Beijing's foreign ministry on the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The foreign ministry's statement... showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer said.

Beijing called Sunday for all sides to show "calm" and "cease fire immediately".

But it did not explicitly condemn a Palestinian attacks that have left hundreds in Israel dead, instead urging the establishment of a two-state solution to end the violence.

Schumer is the latest high-level American official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

He met Saturday with Chen Jining, the ruling Chinese Communist Party's chief official in Shanghai, according to a pool report, stressing the United States "does not want to decouple our economies".

He also raised the issue of Chinese firms' role in the fentanyl drug addiction crisis in the United States.

"This is not the government but this is Chinese companies," he stressed.

"They are fuelling the fentanyl crisis that is poisoning communities across the United States."

Bloomberg has reported his delegation is seeking a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

www.france24.com

Top US senator Schumer meets Chinese foreign minister

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, agency pool video showed.
www.france24.com www.france24.com
 
Two Yahood walk into Chinese Foreign Ministry....

.....hoping to change Chinese stance on Palestine and Israel.

The timing is impeccable....

Are these folks representing the US or Israel ?

And do they realize that their desperation will undermine Israeli pride ?

How will Modi react knowing Daddy is now going all chummy-chummy with the CCP ?

All are good questions - enquiring minds need to know....

1696829638274.png
 
Last edited:
I mean what’s the point? Literally a pointless visit
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel
Replies
3
Views
18
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
‘You can never become a Westerner:’ China’s top diplomat urges Japan and South Korea to align with Beijing and ‘revitalize Asia’
Replies
13
Views
314
etylo
E
D
  • Article
Biden calls China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’
2
Replies
25
Views
975
Iñigo
I
casual
Xi calls for a Palestinian state to become 'full member' of UN
Replies
1
Views
286
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
E
Exclusive: China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
sinait
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom