Top spender Indonesia accounted for over half of online purchases in S-E Asia in 2022: Study

1687012320654.png


Indonesia topped online spending for Southeast Asia in 2022, accounting for more than half of the region’s purchases on digital platforms, according to a report by Singapore-based venture firm Momentum Works.

The report analysed spendings across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the region, which refers to the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms, hit US$99.5 billion, up from US$87.1 billion in 2021 and US$54.8 billion in 2020. Southeast Asia’s total GMV is projected to increase to US$175 billion in 2028.

Indonesia accounted for 52 percent of the figure in 2022, with GMV totalling US$51.9 billion.

Shopee is the most commonly used e-commerce platform in the region, with total GMV in 2022 at US$47.9 billion. TikTok, meanwhile, has been gaining ground in the region through TikTok Shop. It reportedly aims to more than triple its GMV in the region.

Going forward, online spending could be impacted by various factors such as the resumption of retail shopping, inflation, rising interest rates and the rise in commodity prices, the report states.

  • Total ecommerce platform GMV in Southeast Asia grew 1.8 times from 2020 to 2022, totalling ~ US$ 100B;
  • Shopee and Lazada are the top 2 ecommerce platforms in most countries, except Indonesia
  • Indonesia contributes 52% of the region’s GMV; while Singapore and Malaysia lead in GMV per capita;
  • Southeast Asia’s total GMV is projected to be US$175 billion in 2028, under a normal scenario with the potential of upside to US$232 billion under the best case scenario.
Southeast Asia’s ecommerce sector endured strong headwinds in 2022. Despite all these, growth and competition continue, with the total GMV of Southeast Asia’s 9 leading ecommerce platforms reaching US$ 99.5 billion in 2022, 1.8 times that of 2020 – the first year of the pandemic.

I see many tech engineers and entrepreneur from developed countries come to Indonesia and make collaborations

Example

---------------------------

FaaS Startup Finfra Raises Initial Funding of 15 Billion Rupiah​

Participation from DS/X Ventures, Seedstars International Ventures, Cento Ventures, Fintech Nation, FirstPick, BADideas Fund, and Hustle Fund

LEFT-TO-RIGHT-Reinis-Simanovskis-Dionysius-Yogadhitya-Markus-Prommik-Hilda-Indriana-Varun-Rathi.jpg

(left-right) Reinis Simanovskis, Dionysius Yogadhitya, Markus Prommik, Hilda Indriana, Varun Rathi / Finfra

Marsya Nabila - 14 June 2023


Fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) startup Finfra has closed an early-stage funding of $1 million (more than IDR 14.8 billion). This round came from the participation of various investors, including DS/X Ventures, Seedstars International Ventures, Cento Ventures, Fintech Nation, FirstPick, BADideas Fund, and Hustle Fund.

The fresh funds will be used by the company for product development and doubling its engineering, data, and finance teams. Finfra, which grew out of consumer financial services solution provider Danabijak, will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Finfra.

Quoting from TechCrunch, Finfra Co-Founder and CEO Markus Prommik said that Finfra is industry agnostic, but focuses on digital supply chain platforms, agritech, and merchant e-commerce platforms. Finfra provides a loan management system so that businesses can offer credit to clients through their platform.

The most popular way Finfra is used is by businesses that want to add invoice financing or purchasing financing solutions. Its target users are B2B, but it can also be used for B2C applications.

Prommik describes Finfra as "a one-stop shop for launching and scaling label-free lending services". This means clients don't have to spend millions of dollars developing technology and infrastructure for up to five years to license and build teams. Using the Finfra API, they were able to deliver embedded finance within weeks.

"Finfra's main value proposition is control over the customer experience, by integrating risk controls and data from the client's platform so they can provide affordable credit without taking on too much risk. Finfra also has portfolio analytics to help clients monitor the performance and KPIs of their loan products," he explained.

According to him, the differentiator of Finfra from other embedded finance platforms in payments, data, and infrastructure is that they do not offer credit even though it is the most in-demand financial service. Instead of seeing them as competitors, Finfra views the platform as a potential ally.

One thing that Finfra believes is to participate in encouraging the growth of financial inclusion launched by OJK by 90% in 2024, up from 75% in 2019. Although online platforms in Indonesia are growing, many people and small businesses do not have access to credit from traditional financial institutions, such as banks and other financial institutions, and instead rely on alternative financing, including embedded finance.

Seedstars International Ventures General Partner Patricia Sosrodjojo relayed, "we have seen similar initiatives succeed in emerging markets where MSMEs face significant barriers to accessing capital. Finfra's approach is not only in line with national economic development goals, but is also well-positioned to meet the challenges of this rapidly growing market."

Embedded finance outlook​

In a previous interview, Prommik explained from Research and Markets in Asia Pacific, the embedded finance market share is expected to reach $358 billion by 2029, with a projected CAGR of 24.4% in 2022-2029. "Embedded lending is expected to be one of the fastest-growing sectors, and we plan to be at the forefront."

Although Finfra was only released in May 2022, Prommik revealed that its business contribution to the whole (merged with Danabijak) has equaled its position, aka 50:50 in the first quarter of 2023. The bright prospects for this FaaS solution make him believe his contribution can even rival Danabijak, with a prediction of 70%-80% of the total business volume by the end of this year.

Until now, Finfra has been utilized by various cross-industry companies, mostly engaged in the logistics industry, supporting MSMEs, and e-commerce platforms for merchants. One of its clients is CareNow, a startup that develops a technology platform of business solutions for medical services.

dailysocial.id

Startup FaaS Finfra Raih Pendanaan Awal 15 Miliar Rupiah | DailySocial.id

Finfra menutup pendanaan awal sebesar Rp15 miliar, disuntik sejumlah investor termasuk DS/X Ventures, Seedstars International, dan Cento Ventures
Indonesian agritech firm eFishery hits unicorn status with $108m series D​

1684977631_96e0da7ce413dfa4de773337cdcdb62d_v1684977630_xlarge.webp

eFishery co-founder and CEO Gibran Huzaifah / Photo credit: eFishery

Grace Priscilla Teo · 25 May 2023 · 2 min read


Indonesian agritech startup eFishery has raised US$108 million in series D funding, pushing its post-money valuation to US$1.3 billion, according to VentureCap Insights, which tracks regulatory filings.

The latest round is led by 42xfund and it saw participation from existing investors Northstar Group and SoftBank Vision Fund II.

EFishery last raised US$90 million in a series C funding round in January 2022.

Funding details​

  • Funding amount: $108,000,000
  • Lead investors: 42XFund
  • Other investors: Northstar Group, SoftBank Vision Fund
  • Stage: Series D
  • Valuation: $1,300,000,000
In a previous exclusive interview with Tech in Asia, eFishery co-founder and CEO Gibran Huzaifah said that the company aims to have 1 million fish farmers as members of its “digital cooperative” by 2025.


Founded in 2013 in the city of Bandung, the startup entered the market with an IoT device called eFishery Feeder, which enables automated feeding in fish and shrimp farms.

Other revenue sources include eFishery Mall (a marketplace for selling fish and shrimp feed), eFishery Fresh (a platform that sells fresh fish and shrimp to B2B customers), and Kabayan (a pay-later program for fish farmers).

eFishery has declined request from Tech in Asia for official comments.

Tech in Asia - Connecting Asia's startup ecosystem

www.techinasia.com www.techinasia.com

Fx_38P_aQAYYSAi

Fx_39VmakAA1_z7

Unicorns minted in 2022​

According to DealStreetAsia, Singapore has the most unicorns in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at twenty-five. Indonesia is next with sixteen, followed by Vietnam with four, Thailand with three, and both the Philippines and Malaysia with two.

Singapore’s new unicorns raised the most money in 2022 at USD 9.79 billion, followed by Indonesia at USD 3.77 billion. Together, they accounted for 86% of the total funding of USD 15.8 billion. Deal volume was 554 in Singapore, 259 in Indonesia, 81 in Vietnam, 68 in Malaysia, 58 in the Philippines, and 38 in Thailand. The financial technology (fintech) sector accounted for the majority of the funding, with five of the eight unicorns being fintech companies.

NEW South East Asia Unicorn Companies in 2022

Akulaku​

Indonesia’s fintech company Akulaku received USD 300 million investment from Thailand-based Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) Group in a Series E + Venture Round. Akulaku provides digital banking, wealth management, and other financial services.

Insider​

Singapore’s marketing technology (martech) company, the Insider, received USD 121 million from the Qatar Investment Authority in a Series B funding round. Other investors included Sequoia Capital, Wamda Capital, 212, Esas Private Equity, Riverwood Capital, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider is a platform for cross-channel and individualised customer experiences.

Voyager Innovations​

Philippine-based Voyager Innovations, also a fintech company, received USD 210 million from SIG Venture Capital in an unspecified round. Other investors included Singapore-based EDBI, First Pacific Company Ltd, Tencent, KKR, the International Finance Corporation, and other funds. Voyager Innovations develops technology for emerging markets to provide digital and financial solutions.

Biofourmis​

Health technology (healthtech) company Biofourmis from Singapore received USD 300 million in a Series D round. Its investors included CVS Health, General Atlantic, OpenSpace Ventures, and EDBI. Biofourmis is a digital therapeutics company that uses artificial intelligence and provides remote health monitoring solutions.

Coda Payments​

Another Singapore-based company, Coda Payments—which operates in the fintech sector—raised the highest number of the companies on the list, getting USD 690 million in a Series C round. It got funding from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Smash Ventures, and Insight Partners. GIC’s investment gave it a minority stake in the company. Coda Payments collects payments for digital content globally, like video on demand (VOD), live and music streaming, online and mobile games, and more.

DANA Wallet​

Indonesia’s fintech company DANA Wallet raised USD 200 million in a Corporate round from the Sinar Mas Group to become a unicorn. DANA Wallet is a digital payment processing solution.

LINE MAN Wongnai​

Thailand-based LINE MAN Wongnai, a restaurant technology-based company, raised USD 285 million in a Series B round. Investors include GIC, BRV Capital Management, and LINE Plus Corporation. LINE MAN Wongnai is an eCommerce platform for services seeking to empower Thai locals and businesses.

Kredivo​

Finally, Indonesia-based fintech company Kredivo, known under the name Fin Accel, received USD 140 million in a Series D round from Naver Financial to become a unicorn. Other investors included Mirae Asset, GMO Global Payment Fund, Cathay Innovation, Square Peg, Openspace Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst. Kredivo is a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

Despite the low number in 2022, the tech unicorns Southeast Asia minted provide great value to their communities. Other sectors were not represented but may emerge in the coming years as countries open up after the pandemic. For example, the travel and hospitality sectors may very well provide a future unicorn.

Once the global economic challenges decrease, local and foreign investors will start providing more financial backing to create the next best unicorns of Southeast Asia. Governments and other stakeholders must provide adequate startup support to make it a reality.

techcollectivesea.com

The 8 unicorns of Southeast Asia minted last year - Tech Collective

We take a closer look at the 8 unicorns of Southeast Asia minted last year as we enter a new stage of startup funding in the region.
Indonesia’s digital
success deserves
more attention​

HILMAN PALAON
India and China get the plaudits, but Indonesia is also
taking impressive digital strides capitalising on local talent.


GettyImages-1239829161.jpg

Advertising GOTO’s initial public offering in Jakarta last year, the super-app formed through the merger of Gojek with e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia (Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images)


Published 1 Jun 2023

Indonesia has made enormous strides in digitalisation. Yet, when people hear about digital success in the emerging world, the conversation turns mostly to India and China. Indonesia is unlikely to get a mention, or at most only in passing.

This is more than a shame – it is a missed opportunity. If the future is digital, then there needs to be greater attention on the lessons emerging from a much wider set of countries.

Indonesia’s digital success is one such example, especially for developing countries looking to tap the benefits of digitalisation for growth and development. Unlike India and China, Indonesia did not have the benefit of an already established tech sector, an especially dynamic business tradition more generally, or leading universities and technical research institutes. Nor has Indonesia been known for particularly innovative government programs.

But in the digital age, Indonesia is thriving – offering potential lessons for other countries that find themselves in a similar starting position. Indonesia has produced its own multi-billion-dollar tech platforms, a home-grown “super-app”, and numerous tech startups. It has one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world, on track to reach $360 billion in value by 2030.

By one estimate, Indonesia ranks sixth in the world in terms of the number of startups with about 2,500 in 2023. Indonesia has also used digitalisation to accelerate inclusive development, reaching the poor with better-targeted social assistance, national identification programs, and financial services.

The adoption of e-payments in 2017 revolutionised cash transfer programs, resulting in more than 12 million of the poorest Indonesians gaining access to savings accounts within two years.
In contrast to most other countries that primarily rely on foreign platforms and technologies, Indonesia has been able to drive its digital transformation by capitalising on local talent to develop its own platforms and solutions customised meet to the country’s specific needs.

Indonesia’s entrepreneurs have transformed the country’s business landscape, creating new industries and job opportunities – from ride-hailing services such as Gojek to e-commerce platforms like Tokopedia and Bukalapak. These startups offer locally-integrated services (onboarding, transactions, delivery, etc) and use Bahasa Indonesia as the main operating language, making them highly accessible to Indonesian businesses, particularly micro-entrepreneurs, compared to foreign-owned platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba.

The digital economy (Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Indonesia has been able to drive its digital transformation by capitalising on local talent to develop its own platforms and solutions customised meet to the country’s specific needs (Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What were initially local start-ups have now become billion-dollar companies that continue to grow. Bukalapak went public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) with a valuation of $7.5 billion in 2021. GOTO, a merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, has a valuation of about $30 billion and went public in 2022. GOTO’s net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 123 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. Bukalapak’s revenue increased by 28 per cent.

Gojek has 2.7 million driver-partners. By comparison, Uber has 5.4 million drivers worldwide.
Gojek, initially launched as a ride-hailing platform, has evolved into a mobile super-app that integrates more than 20 services and functionalities into a single platform. Offering users a comprehensive and seamless experience, including transport, delivery, e-payments, paylater, insurance, investment, ticket booking, among others. The quintessential super-app is China’s WeChat. WeChat started as a messaging app but quickly expanded its features to include social media, mobile payments, e-commerce, online transportation, and other services. Only a few other countries have been able to create a super-app, including KakaoTalk from South Korea and Grab from Singapore.

GOTO has become ubiquitous in Indonesia as an integral part of daily life for many citizens. Through this, GOTO is both delivering valuable services to consumers and providing opportunities for millions of drivers, traders, and service providers to earn income and grow their business. Annual transaction users are recorded at 63.8 million, with 17.7 million merchants. Research by academics at the University of Indonesia, commissioned by GOTO, estimates that the company contributed about 2.2 per cent ($28.5 billion) to Indonesia’s GDP in 2022.

Indonesia’s government embraces digital solutions to enhance government programs, particularly for the poor and vulnerable, by improving accuracy, monitoring, and reducing fraud. The adoption of e-payments in 2017 revolutionised cash transfer programs, resulting in more than 12 million of the poorest Indonesians gaining access to savings accounts within two years, promoting financial inclusion. Biometric authentications and digital ledger technology are in the pipeline for further development.

Better data collection through digitalisation means almost the entire Indonesian population now has a national ID. Personal information, facial photos and biometrics are securely stored in a national data centre. Opening a new financial account requiring verified personal data can now be completed in minutes. Digital IDs are under preparation and will do away with the need for physical ID cards – boosting inclusive digitalisation.

To be sure, Indonesia still faces significant challenges. Internet speed and access remain an issue. A digital divide between richer and poorer households persists. Digital literacy remains low and digitisation among micro and small businesses still has a long way to go. National data recording is also fragmented across many government agencies, while gaps remain in key supporting legislation and regulations.

Indonesia’s digitalisation is, in other words, still an ongoing project. But the progress Indonesia has made, especially its success with locally developed solutions, and where it goes next warrant more attention.

www.lowyinstitute.org

Indonesia’s digital success deserves more attention | Lowy Institute

India and China get the plaudits, but Indonesia is also taking impressive digital strides capitalising on local talent.
