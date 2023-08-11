What's new

Told all about US-Pak Army 75 year relation: Murtaza Hussain (Brave & Eloquent Speaker) the INTERCEPT Cipher Writer

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,328
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Told all about US-Pak Army 75 years relation: Murtaza Hussain (Brave & Eloquent Speaker) the INTERCEPT Cipher Writer


Did the US interests served and achieved in Pakistan? After Cipher disclosures, Regime Change Operation, interference in internal Affairs | Hysteria on Pakistan move to Russia while India did all it wanted with Russian relationship during Ukraine war
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Massive crime if contents of leaked ‘cipher’ true, says PM Shehbaz
Replies
3
Views
98
mangochutney
M
H
Breaking News: ‘cipher’ Leaked in International Media, hints at US pressure over Russia visit
2 3
Replies
30
Views
529
Neelo
Neelo
cocomo
The intercept publicizes contents of the leaked Cypher
Replies
0
Views
109
cocomo
cocomo
Signalian
The All Weather Friends: Pak-China Young Officers Seminar
Replies
0
Views
394
Signalian
Signalian
Muji.Iqbal
US-China relations and the decline of US dominance
Replies
1
Views
66
jamal18
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom