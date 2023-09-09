Tk 1,500 cr kickback to Sheikh Hasina’s son in 2014, B’desh banker told ED in May 2022​

In tell-all statement to Indian officials, the accused person alleged massive financial fraud and web of graft led by Singapore-based Bangladeshi businessman who also donated money to several political parties​

Chandan Nandy

Chandan Nandy 11 hours Ago

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (centre) with son Sajeeb Wazed Joy (extreme right). Photo: Twitter/@sajeebwazedSheikh Hasina reached Delhi this afternoon to attend the G20 Summit and is scheduled to meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for bilateral talks before returning to Dhaka later in the evening.The documents disclose the names of relatives and associates of apex level politicians, from across the Bangladeshi political spectrum, who were paid kickbacks or received “financial benefits” for the award of business contracts to a powerful and influential businessman Mohammad Saiful Alam. A resident of Singapore, Alam is the chairman of Reliance Finance Ltd and NRB Global Bank Ltd besides other businesses in Bangladesh and other Southeast Asian countries.Halder, who was managing director of Reliance Finance Ltd between 2009 and 2015, said in his supposed confession to the ED that “In the year 2014, I was engaged by Md. Saiful Alam to negotiate with the Chinese side (for a 1300 MW capacity power plant in Bangladesh with Chinese equity participation) on financial and technical issues of the said power plant, on his behalf.Sajeeb Wazed has not made any public appearances in Bangladesh over the past two years and is believed to be living at an undisclosed location somewhere abroad. However, he has, from time to time, surfaced in Oman and the US during this period.The documents could not be independently verified by NE News but Halder’s disclosure of the “big” names during his interrogation was confirmed by ED public prosecutor in the case,Since then, however, the ED’ s case has not progressed beyond the routine court procedures.Shib Shankar Halder, who went by the assumed name of Proshanta Kumar Halder before his arrest at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas, along with five other associates, also Bangladeshis, was arrested by the ED on May 14, 2022. According-to ED documents, the arrests were made following “search operations” at 11 premises linked to Halder. Charges under Section 50(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, were slapped against Halder and his five associates.It was found during the searches, the ED claimed in a May 15 document, that Halder, “along with his other associates fraudulently obtained various (Indian) government identities like ration card, voter identity card and Aadhar card” in West Bengal. They claimed to have “ascertained” that “these Bangladeshi nationals…also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and…even purchased properties in West Bengal”.As the ED dug deeper, following an official investigation request to the Indian authorities by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) earlier last year,The ED found that an Interpol ‘red corner’ notice was pending against Halder at that time.Halder according to his statement to the ED, alleged during his interrogation that Alam has “effective control over six banks”, one non-banking financial institution, two general insurance companies and two life insurance companies. Besides, he owns two merchant banks and has membership on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges, in the “name of three companies controlled by him”.“Md. Saiful Alam, by virtue of his considerable financial resources…controls the levers of many important government departments and organisations in Bangladesh. He wields considerable influence in the appointment of the heads of top four government organisation(s) of Bangladesh viz. the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Ministry of Law (Office of the Law Ministry),” Halder said in his statement to the ED.The document also details the donations that Alan routinely made to Bangladesh’s political parties, including the Awami League and the Hefajat-e-Islam.Of the donated money, “an amount of Taka 100 crore was arranged through me, by Md. Saiful Alan to his two companies,” Halder’s statement said.