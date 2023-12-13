What's new

Tips to promote your forums after this one is closed

S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
1,310
-12
414
Country
India
Location
India
Tips to promote your forums after this one is closed:

One tip I suggest is below. Other members should give their own ideas.

My suggestion is to rope in interesting but banned members like @Indus Pakistan and @Ahmet Pasha. And give them a free hand. Their interesting posts will attract more readers.

waz forum's loss is @RayKalm forum's gain.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
  • Locked
Why are mods bothered about rules violations now when the forum is going to be closed?
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
S
If your relatives are determined to kill your dear ones for property
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
B
China-led new global development forum: Bangladesh vetting deal on joining GDI amid world reordering
Replies
0
Views
377
Black_cats
B
LeGenD
Left insists on its right to brainwash your children
Replies
3
Views
277
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
StraightEdge
Target says it will close nine stores in major cities, citing violence and theft
Replies
4
Views
401
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom