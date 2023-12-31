Time to move on !!! Join New PDF defencepk.com

Silicon0000
As Defence.pk is about to close, I want to say Thank You to Everyone and Hope the legacy will continue through defencepk.com the official Heir.
@MOD: Is it possible if old pdf to be available as read only and upon login shows a message that this forum is closed but you can continue in defencepk.com ... something like that.
