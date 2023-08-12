What's new

TIL: The UP and Bihari Hindu wedding tradition of abusing the womenfolk of the other family during the celebration night

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1690024788302135296

The lyrics of this song apparently describe the sister of either the groom or the bride being a whore and sleeping with hundreds of men.

I did some digging and apparently this is a TRADITION known as "Gaari" among Hindu families. The sister of the groom / bridge is often a target of this abuse. More examples below:



This is the respect these people have for their own sisters after 10 trillion years of Tanatani Kuchra!

It's a failure of the Islamic rulers. They didn't do anything to civilize the native Dindus.
 

