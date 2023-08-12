TIL: The UP and Bihari Hindu wedding tradition of abusing the womenfolk of the other family during the celebration night

hatehs
The lyrics of this song apparently describe the sister of either the groom or the bride being a whore and sleeping with hundreds of men.
I did some digging and apparently this is a TRADITION known as "Gaari" among Hindu families. The sister of the groom / bridge is often a target of this abuse. More examples below:
This is the respect these people have for their own sisters after 10 trillion years of Tanatani Kuchra!
