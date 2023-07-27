What's new

TikToker arrested in Jinnah House attack case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,052
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
ATC sends him to jail on five-day judicial remand
1690474854309.png

The police have arrested TikToker Muneeb Ali in connection with the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

Ali was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday. The police presented the TikToker with his face covered.

During the proceeding, the police told the court that Ali was involved in the attack on Jinnah House, which took place on May 9.

The ATC judge ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The judge ordered that Ali be produced in court again on August 5.
www.samaaenglish.tv

TikToker arrested in Jinnah House attack case

ATC sends him to jail on five-day judicial remand
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

