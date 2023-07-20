Tiktok Management told they may get ban in Pakistan by Asim Munier regime because of Imran khan popularity on tiktok.

Tik Tok's informed and authoritative sources have revealed that Tik Tok's management is surprised by Imran Khan's phenomenal following as a result of his extraordinary popularity, but the management is admitting that it is all organic and genuine following. Due to which Tik Tok has never been joined by so many people from all over the world in 48 hours, but the management is afraid that they may be banned in Pakistan because of this.



4.5 million followers from all over the world in thirty-six hours is definitely a world record, that is, eighty-five thousand people followed Khan every hour and 13.2 million people watched Imran Khan's video.



Imran Khan has become an unusual phenomenon of brand popularity in the world, one of the main reasons for this is the regime change operation, which has filled the hearts of the people with intense hatred and anger for the anti-Imran Khan forces and created sympathy and deep love for Imran Khan. Yes, the more efforts are made to suppress Imran Khan and his party, the more the reaction comes in the form of increasing popularity of Imran Khan.



Allah honors whom He wills, humiliates whom He wills, in the 70 years of Imran Khan's life, God honored Imran Khan on every occasion and humiliated and defeated his opponents, this can only be understood by those who understand the pleasure of Allah. They can, whose hearts Allah has sealed, they will not understand