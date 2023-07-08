What's new

TikTok, Huawei, Lenovo lead Kantar’s China top 50 global brands ranking

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
59,852
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

TikTok, Huawei, Lenovo lead Kantar’s China top 50 global brands ranking​

July 6, 2023
Schermata-2023-07-06-alle-12.22.41-e1688639055225-1240x697.png

From copycats to trendsetters, Chinese labels are reshaping the global consumer market according to Kantar's latest report — with TikTok leading the way. Photo: Xiaomi Weibo

What Happened: Chinese brands are gaining influence worldwide in a big way, making them top-of-mind choices for a rising number of consumers globally.

This June, for the seventh consecutive year, Kantar and Google released the Kantar BrandZ China Top 50 Global Brands report, which examines consumers’ perceptions and evaluations of 15 categories of Chinese brands across 11 overseas countries.

The report examines 234 Chinese brands that have expanded their presence globally, with over 90 percent of them being considered by at least 70 percent of surveyed consumers in their purchasing decisions. Notably, the most significant indicator for domestic brands — being considered “top-of-mind” among consumers — grew 7 percent year on year. Chinese brands now significantly influence buying choices abroad.

shutterstock_1451827259-1024x576.jpg

At the very top of Kantar’s list is Bytedance’s TikTok. Image: Shutterstock

At the very top of Kantar’s list is Bytedance’s TikTok. Despite the US government’s intention to ban the short video app, TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide in 2022. Following TikTok is the consumer electronics brand Xiaomi. The top 10 rankings are dominated by consumer electronics brands, including Lenovo, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo.

The Jing Take: Amid global economic headwinds, consumers are seeking a sense of security in their lives and consumption behaviors. According to Kantar’s report, as many as 73 percent of shoppers are rethinking their usual purchases and considering more brands. This presents a unique opportunity for emerging Chinese brands to increase awareness and reach a broader audience.

neiwai International women's day

Neiwai was among the first batch of homegrown brands to launch a dedicated campaign responding to feminist issues. Photo: Neiwai

Beyond TikTok and other Chinese tech giants, fashion, leisure, and beauty brands are also rapidly gaining ground. Lingerie label Neiwai, blind box maker Pop Mart, and homegrown cosmetics brand Florasis are recognized as rising stars in the global market. Florasis plans to expand its footprint in the US market this year, viewing it as a major growth driver for its overseas expansion efforts. Meanwhile, Pop Mart is opening flagship stores in European capitals like London and Paris.

From copycats to trendsetters, Chinese labels are reshaping the global consumer market.

While Chinese businesses’ competitive pricing can attract new shoppers, it’s not the sole reason. The report highlights that over 70 percent of consumers try new brands because of other advantages beyond price.

florasis-west-lake-hangzhou

Florasis plans to expand its footprint in the US market this year. Photo: Florasis

Doreen Wang, Mainland China CEO of Kantar Group and Global Chairman of Kantar BrandZ, said in the report: “Focusing solely on price will weaken a brand’s competitiveness and miss the opportunity to attract new consumers. The new goal for Chinese brands expanding overseas is to transition from a ‘cheap substitute’ to a ‘value-for-money’ brand that enhances consumers’ quality of life.”

jingdaily.com

TikTok, Huawei, Lenovo lead Kantar’s China top 50 global brands ranking | Jing Daily

From copycats to trendsetters, Chinese labels are reshaping the global consumer market according to Kantar's latest report — with TikTok leading the way.
jingdaily.com jingdaily.com
 

Similar threads

从八品主簿
Analysis of artificial intelligence's views and suggestions on Walton's goal of becoming the world's top five home appliance brands
Replies
1
Views
252
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
beijingwalker
Asia rules the mobile world: more users, more often, generating more cash
Replies
2
Views
413
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Asia rules the mobile world: more users, more often, generating more cash
Replies
0
Views
374
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Global EV sales in 2022 cross 10.2m, China leads the way
Replies
4
Views
409
Clutch
Clutch
onebyone
Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions
Replies
3
Views
346
AViet
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom