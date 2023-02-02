What's new

Tibetan Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Sertar – World’s Largest Buddhist Institute

Tibetan Larung Gar Buddhist Academy, Sertar – World’s Largest Buddhist Institute​

Situated in Garze Prefecture in Sichuan Province, Larung Gar Buddhist Academy is the largest Tibetan Buddhist institute in the world with more than 20 thousand monks and nuns. Thousands of red wood houses built on the hill, spectacularly converged like a red river for several miles.

 

wKgBEFttuaqAD2ycAApaPIT1c7I41.jpeg
wKgBZ1z4j-yAeEuoACDz7sz09Tw335.jpg
123720f7vlv6v5tuullty5.jpg

FvI4FcSsyaDFYngpQIin7Gf9RqDJ.jpg
580bc6bee2c24e62992e73c157968fbbnoop.jpg.jpg
123721se9tzfr9lb9eq6pf.jpg
 
7 years ago, BBC... They never let me down in fake news propagation against China for all these years.. UK, US and India, what a trio..

微信图片_20230203000516.png

微信图片_20230203000749.png
微信图片_20230203001041.png
 

19th H.H. Jigme Phuntsok Rinpoche's Memorial Ceremony from Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in 2023

 

73ab1110ly1gxg14q22hbj20zk0nq7d8.jpg
73ab1110ly1gxg3614bkwj20zk0nq49a.jpg
006unHG7gy1hap22wzazlj31be0qoqv5.jpg
8bd4d36fly1han5ln4k3zj218y0u0170.jpg
006To4wwly1h9x90j49n0j30zk1beu0y.jpg
调整大小 006jQeicgy1hap7aruwu3j32c0340b2c.jpg
调整大小 006jQeicgy1hap7altdsmj33402c0u0x.jpg
005SR2p4gy1h9xk5i6eznj30u0140qez.jpg
005WLFUrgy1han6f7wrjbj31dc0ww4nh.jpg
0086b0dSgy1haousbzvqaj30u0140k1w.jpg
 
Western lies can never withstand the test of time

Another big lie of the westn media about China

Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China

ORDOS, China -- Kangbashi, a town in the middle of barren Inner Mongolia deserts, once found itself stuck with rows of newly built-but-vacant apartment buildings, earning a nationwide reputation as a "guicheng", or ghost town. The first reports that labeled Ordos’ Kangbashi district a “ghost...
defence.pk
 
Isn't China a communist / atheist country?

Why is CCP promoting Buddism while punishing Muslims?

Why this double standard?
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Isn't China a communist / atheist country?

Why is CCP promoting Buddism while punishing Muslims?

Why this double standard?
Who said China punishes Muslims? isn't it enough for you to see through western lies? western media also claims China persecuting Buddism, just in case you don't know.
 
Last edited:
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
I see both western lies and chinese propaganda. Truth is somewhere in between.

But my point is why is CCP supporting Buddism, Confuciasm etc but not Islam?
China doesn't support or oppose any religions, what China is against is separatism and terrorism under the disguise of religions, Falungong is arguably a branch of buddism, does China support it?
 
Western media also claimed that China demolished Kashgar old town in Xinjiang 10 years ago, do you really believe that Kashgar oldtown disappeared as the western media claimed?
 
beijingwalker said:
China doesn't support or oppose any religions, what China is against is separatism and terrorism under the disguise of religions, Falungong is arguably a branch of buddism, does China support it?
If CCP is truely agnostic to all religions then why does CCP open Confucius Institutes but not Islamic institutes?

 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
If CCP is truely agnostic to all religions then why does CCP open Confucius Institutes but not Islamic institutes?

China is not a hardcore communist country, lots of things in China are against communist principles, China is a mixture of everything, the major part is Confucianism, and Confucianism is a teaching, not a religion, which foreigners always misunderstand.
 
beijingwalker said:
China is not a hardcore communist country, lots of things in China are against communist principles, China is a mixture of everything, the major part is Confucianism, by the Confucianism is a teaching, not a religion, which foreigners always misunderstand.
You can also open Chinese Islamic schools (not religious) to teach & promote hygenie and medicine created by Islamic scholars.

Do Chinese consider Islam as foreign and Confucianism as native?
 

