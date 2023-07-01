Tibet-Qinghai Railway, One of China's longest railway lines upgraded, Bullet train to operate on the line starting July 1

2023-06-27 14:01:30Ecns.cnThe acceptance test of the adaptive transformation project of the Motor Vehicle Application of Xining City, Qinghai Province, was launched on June 5, marking the beginning of the static testing during the upgrade of the Xining-Golmud section of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China. The Fuxing bullet train is expected to run on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway soon.A working team of around 100 members has carried out the acceptance test covering engineering affairs, power supply, railway construction, communication signals, passenger and freight information, vehicle facilities, and environment protection and soil and water conservation.Once passing the acceptance test, the project will move to the stage of joint debugging and testing, with the Fuxing bullet train commencing trial operation on the plateau Railway.Since the beginning of the Xining-Golmud section upgrade, the railway, railway bed, bridges, railway catenary, shelters along stations, platforms, station facilities, protective fences, drainage ditches and sand prevention equipment have been fully inspected and improved.After the completion of the upgrade, the section can meet the train operation conditions of the Fuxing bullet train with the speed of 160 kilometers per hour.The Xining-Golmud section was put into use in May, 1984. The regional transportation advantage of Qinghai-Tibet Railway will be further highlighted after the section welcomes the Fuxing bullet train.The Qinghai-Tibet Railway, with a length of 1,956 kilometers, began service in July 2006. It is the world's highest and longest plateau railroad and also the first railway connecting Southwest China's Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region with other parts the nation.