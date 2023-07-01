What's new

Tibet-Qinghai Railway, One of China's longest railway lines upgraded, Bullet train to operate on the line starting July 1

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
59,463
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Tibet-Qinghai Railway, One of China's longest railway lines upgraded, Bullet train to operate on the line starting July 1
2023-06-27 14:01:30Ecns.cn

The acceptance test of the adaptive transformation project of the Motor Vehicle Application of Xining City, Qinghai Province, was launched on June 5, marking the beginning of the static testing during the upgrade of the Xining-Golmud section of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in northwest China. The Fuxing bullet train is expected to run on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway soon.

A working team of around 100 members has carried out the acceptance test covering engineering affairs, power supply, railway construction, communication signals, passenger and freight information, vehicle facilities, and environment protection and soil and water conservation.

Once passing the acceptance test, the project will move to the stage of joint debugging and testing, with the Fuxing bullet train commencing trial operation on the plateau Railway.

Since the beginning of the Xining-Golmud section upgrade, the railway, railway bed, bridges, railway catenary, shelters along stations, platforms, station facilities, protective fences, drainage ditches and sand prevention equipment have been fully inspected and improved.

After the completion of the upgrade, the section can meet the train operation conditions of the Fuxing bullet train with the speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

The Xining-Golmud section was put into use in May, 1984. The regional transportation advantage of Qinghai-Tibet Railway will be further highlighted after the section welcomes the Fuxing bullet train.

The Qinghai-Tibet Railway, with a length of 1,956 kilometers, began service in July 2006. It is the world's highest and longest plateau railroad and also the first railway connecting Southwest China's Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region with other parts the nation.

 
1,956 km on the harshest terrain on this planet, it was already an unrivaled engineering miracle when it was put into operation 20 years ago

The length of the railway is 1,956 km (1,215 mi). Construction of the 815 km (506 mi) section between Xining and Golmud was completed by 1984. The 1,142 km (710 mi) section between Golmud and Lhasa was inaugurated on 1 July 2006.

The line includes the Tanggula Pass, which, at 5,072 m (16,640 ft) above sea level, is the world's highest point on a railway. Tanggula railway station at 5,068 m (16,627 ft) 33°00′18.50″N 91°38′57.70″E is the world's highest railway station. The 1,338 m (4,390 ft) Fenghuoshan tunnel is the highest rail tunnel in the world at 4,905 m (16,093 ft) above sea level. The 4,010 m (13,160 ft) New Guanjiao Tunnel is the longest tunnel between Xining and Golmud, and the 3,345 m (10,974 ft) Yangbajing tunnel is the longest tunnel between Golmud and Lhasa. More than 960 km (600 mi), over 80% of the Golmud–Lhasa section, is at an elevation of more than 4,000 m (13,123 ft). There are 675 bridges, totalling 159.88 km (99.34 mi); about 550 km (340 mi) of track is laid on permafrost.

6ed80977fa1056ef3380e49b23d4f775_proc.jpg
180ee5dea3f3006c2a1f28ff050d0d45_proc.jpg
 
Decades old, one of China's longest railway line, Tibet-Qinghai railway is being upgraded to high speed railway run by Fuxin Bullet trains from today. July. 1. 2023. A milestone day for Tibet railway network

649f6e43e4b020d074ca3f1e.jpg
874.jpg
调整大小 873.jpg

1.jpg
 
The other high speed railway line in TIbet, The Lhasa–Nyingchi railway, was built much later, put in operation only a couple of years ago. Lhasa–Nyingchi railway is mostly runs in the southern part of Tibet while Tibet-Qinghai railway is much longer and mostly runs in northern Tibet.
Now they are both run by Fuxin bullet trains

The Lhasa–Nyingchi railway
 

Similar threads

ChineseLuver
High-speed railway links Northeast China
Replies
9
Views
2K
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Terminal velocity: China tests world's longest high-speed rail line
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
13K
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
P
Extraordinary China:World's longest high-speed railway debuts
2 3
Replies
31
Views
4K
huskie
H
K
China high-speed railway section reportedly collapses
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
6K
dray
dray
angeldemon_007
Eye on Chinas upgrade, Govt plans 3 key railway lines, one to Tawang
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
brational
brational

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom