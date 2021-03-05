What's new

Tibet: Officer suspended after using improper strong language to a rule violating motorist

Tibet: Police officer suspended after losing temper and using improper strong language to a rule violating motorist on highway.

Motorcycles are not allowed on this part of the highway and the police officer stopped a rule violating motorist twice and the motorist ignored the office and rode on, when the office caught the motorist the third time the officer lost him temper and shouted to the motorist: " This is not your home, this is Tibet autonomous region"!

The incident was filmed and posted on the social media, the officer was suspended for improper attitude by the local Tibeten police bureau.



The officer in the video also says I have to be responsible for your safety, some motorists were hit by a car and died on this road...
 
Poor Chinese police, they have to take this shxt!. Suspended for "Strong Language"?

The biker would be arrested, or shot if he had anything "suspicious", like a pen, in his hand. lol!
 
In India, beating with sticks is the standard police law enforcement practice, In China, officers need to be careful not to raise their voice too high.
 
In India, beating with sticks is the standard police law enforcement practice, In China, officers need to be careful not to raise their voice too high.
For those spoiled Chinese, US will function as a proper "re-education camp".
 
The clear difference between "free and democratic" society and "autocratic dictatorship"
 
Unlucky guy, personally I don't see anything he did wrong, if this was not filmed and posted on the social media, he shouldn't have much problems.
The principle for Chinese police is : 文明执法 - Civilised law enforcement
 
His suspension maybe very short and temporary just to please the public. I will not be surprised he is given promotion later. :lol:
 
Chinese police don't carry guns or sticks, the only thing they are armed is their mouths, and there is also a restriction on how the police should use them, lol..
 
China ranks third on Gallup’s law & order index, much higher than US
By Yang Sheng Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/28 19:58:41
13


0ee90840-4d63-40cd-afc8-48d04627c824.jpg

Infographic:GT
China ranks third in the Law and Order Index issued by Gallup in its latest report, and 90 percent of the Chinese participants "feel safe walking alone at night in their area," with analysts saying that the report shows that Chinese people are confident in public security and order in their country.

According to Gallup on Tuesday, the Law and Order Index is a composite score based on people's reported confidence in their local police, their feelings of personal safety, and the incidence of theft and assault or mugging in the past year.

The higher the score, the higher the proportion of the population that reports feeling secure. The index score for the world in 2019 was 82 out of 100 - unchanged from the previous year. Ninety countries posted scores lower than this average. China received 94 and ranks third on the list, following Singapore and Turkmenistan, which both received 97. The US scored 85.

The results are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews with approximately 1,000 adults in each country, aged 15 and older, conducted throughout 2019 in 144 countries and areas, Gallup's report said.

86996ab6-675e-41cd-823d-bd4028d94882.jpeg

Tourists visit Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua

In 2019, 69 percent of the participants worldwide "felt safe walking alone at night in their area," and China ranked fifth on this index, with 90 percent of Chinese participants feeling safe to walk alone at night in China. The top four were Singapore, Turkmenistan, Norway and the United Arab Emirates.

Chinese observers said public order and a safe environment in China is very normal, and many people feel "walking alone at night" is no big deal. But in recent decades, more and more Chinese have traveled aboard, and saw that public security in China was better than in many countries, including some Western countries.

Henry Wang, a Chinese student in New York, said "My friends and I can go out for midnight snacks and drinks or have fun after midnight in many cities in China. But in the US, not just in New York, but also many other major cities, not so many people dare walk alone at night."

Due to rising racism against Asians after the COVID-19 epidemic hit the US, many Asians including Chinese, Koreans, and Japanese are easy targets of bullying or attacks, and the worsening public security makes the US less and less attractive to many foreigners, said another Chinese national Eric Wu, who graduated from a university in California this year, and plans to go back to China.

The US ranks 36th with an 85, slightly higher than the world average of 82.

In the US, where the future of policing is being re-examined in many communities after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police, 79 percent of Americans in 2019 said they are confident in their local police. When asked again shortly before Floyd's death in 2020, 82 percent of Americans expressed confidence. Gallup's annual US Confidence in Institutions survey, conducted after Floyd's death, showed a decline in Americans' confidence in the police
 
Unlucky guy, personally I don't see anything he did wrong, if this was not filmed and posted on the social media, he shouldn't have much problems.
The principle for Chinese police is : 文明执法 - Civilised law enforcement
The principle for Chinese police is : 文明执法 - Civilised law enforcement
Bringing emotions to work is unprofessional. Suspension and a period of reflection are appropriate penalties.
 
Tibet: Police officer suspended after losing temper and using improper strong language to a rule violating motorist on highway.

Motorcycles are not allowed on this part of the highway and the police officer stopped a rule violating motorist twice and the motorist ignored the office and rode on, when the office caught the motorist the third time the officer lost him temper and shouted to the motorist: " This is not your home, this is Tibet autonomous region"!

The incident was filmed and posted on the social media, the officer was suspended for improper attitude by the local Tibeten police bureau.



The officer in the video also says I have to be responsible for your safety, some motorists were hit by a car and died on this road...
and then we have these 👇👇👇 "freedom loving" & "democratic" sons of bitches in uniform...
George_Floyd_Death.jpeg


CCP should name a road or a major highway after George Floyd.
 
They can breathe in thin air Tibet but can't breathe in USA.

It is so FUNNY.
 

