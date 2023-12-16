What's new

Tibet Museum (Lhasa), Tibetan History, culture and PLA emancipation of millions Tibetan serfs

Tibet Museum (Lhasa), Tibetan History, culture and PLA emancipations of million Tibetan serfs​


调整大小 MAIN202207010857000060735453699.jpg


The museum is a multimillion-dollar project. It is located in an L-shaped building situated directly below the Potala Palace on the corner of Norbulingkha Road.

The modern museum building fuses together traditional Tibetan architecture with the modern. It is a grey brick building with dark brown and white roof furnishings with a golden orange gilded roof. The museum is structured into three main sections: a main exhibition hall, a folk cultural garden and an administrative quarter.

The central courtyard to the museum is uniquely designed, with a white, sleek-looking floor, and draws upon traditional monastic conventions. It features an origin, black and white design in the centre and has lighting through large skylight windows above. The museum covers an area of 53,959 square meters, with a total construction area of 23,508 square meters.

The area for the exhibition department covers 10,451 square meters.[1] The History of Tibetan Culture Exhibition is divided into pre-history culture, indivisible history, culture and arts, and people's customs, exploring several thousand years of Tibetan history, politics, religion, cultural arts, and customs.

It has a collection of more than 520,000 artifacts, including pottery, jade, and Buddha statues, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. It has a collection of around 1,000 artifacts permanently on display related to the cultural history of Tibet,
 
Tibet's dark horrific serfdom past under The Dalai Lama before The Republic of China and Serf Emancipation in 1959
微信图片_20231216194657.jpg

06912b2755bc4dc4b3c38af3bdb358b0-jpeg.1035465

微信图片_20231216190608.jpg
微信图片_20231216190613.jpg
微信图片_20231216190618.jpg
微信图片_20231216190628.jpg

微信图片_20231216194858.jpg

微信图片_20231216190633.jpg
微信图片_20231216190623.jpg
微信图片_20231216190637.jpg
微信图片_20231216190643.jpg
微信图片_20231216190648.jpg

微信图片_20231216194704.jpg
微信图片_20231216194711.jpg
微信图片_20231216194715.jpg
微信图片_20231216194720.jpg
微信图片_20231216194724.jpg

微信图片_20231216195624.jpg
 
