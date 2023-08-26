[THROWBACK] Principal suspended and booked for starting event in Maharashtra college with Islamic prayer

hatehs
College Principal Booked by Police for Starting Event With Islamic PrayerThe now suspended principal Dr Subash Nikam said the college started off most of its events this way.
The Wire Staff
COMMUNALISM
EDUCATION
RELIGION
13/JUN/2023
New Delhi: A college principal in Maharashtra’s Malegaon was suspended and later booked by the police for starting a college career guidance event with a small Islamic prayer, the Indian Express reported.
Right wing activists alleged that students of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Arts, Science and Commerce College were being lured towards Islam after which an FIR was filed, the report said. The college is run by Sena (UBT) leader and former BJP MLC Apoorva Hiray.
Maharashtra’s Ports Development and Mining Department Minister Dada Bhuse also sought action against those responsible for the event, the report said.
“The programme started off with the recitation of a small Islamic prayer wherein the speaker addressed the students. Towards the end of the event, a large number of people entered the hall claiming that the event was an attempt to propagate Islam,” Subhash Nikam, the now suspended principal, told the Indian Express.
Nikam said the organisation started off most of its events this way.
In a similar incident in December last year, the Uttar Pradesh Police had registered an FIR against a principal and a part-time teacher in Bareilly after the local unit of a Hindutva organisation claimed that “madrassa-type prayers” were being recited in a government school.
The students had recited ‘Saare jahan se achha’ writer Mohammad Iqbal’s iconic Urdu poem ‘Lab pe aati hai dua‘ the Wire had reported.
A law college principal in Indore was also forced to resign and later booked by the police last year after protests by right wing groups over a ‘controversial’ book in the college library .
Then principal Inamul Rahman was booked for promoting enmity and hurting religious feelings, among other charges, along with teacher Mirza Mojij and two others after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members alleged that the book ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System’ contained objectionable content against Hindus and Hindutva outfits such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal.
Last week, the principal of a school in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh was arrested after photographs were circulated showing some non-Muslim students wearing headscarves.
