[THROWBACK] Muslim professor SUSPENDED after Hindus protest over him praying on campus at Aligarh college

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 996
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Aligarh Prof Sent on 1-Month Leave After Viral Video of Offering Namaz on Campus
The professor teaches at Shri Varshney College in Aligarh.THE QUINT
Published: 01 Jun 2022, 12:40 PM IST
INDIA
1 min read
Listen To This Story
Amidst a controversy surrounding offering namaz inside college premises, a professor from Shri Varshney College in Aligarh was sent on one-month leave on Tuesday, 31 May.
Members of the BJP youth wing, as well as other Hindu organisations, approached police in the matter and sought legal action against the faculty member.On 26 May, a video of the Muslim assistant professor praying in a corner of an in-campus park went viral, prompting protests by student organisations including Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Leaders of these groups also voiced their complaints at Gandhi Park and Quarsi police stations in the area.
Meanwhile, many students and Hindu group members threatened college authorities by saying that without any legal action, they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa in retaliation.
BJP youth wing district vice president Amit Goswami stated,
"This is not a stray incident but part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame the present BJP government in the state," Goswami added."Instead of teaching, the assistant professor is offering namaz in his religious attire on the college campus. Such conduct by a teacher is an attempt to create division among the students."
Principal Constitutes Inquiry Committee, Report AwaitedFollowing the uproar, the principal of the college, Professor Arun Kumar Gupta, constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter. A report by the panel is awaited.
Gupta, who noted that religious activities should not be permitted in educational institutes, added that "further action will be taken only after the report is received."
Aligarh Professor Sent on 1-Month Leave After Video Offering Namaz in Campus Goes Viral
Amidst a controversy surrounding offering namaz inside college premises, a professor from Shri Varshney College in Aligarh was sent on one-month leave on Tuesday, 31 May.
www.thequint.com