Three Pakistani soldiers and a civilian minor were martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, KPK.

MIR ALI
NORTH WAZIRISTAN
KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

A TTP terrorist carried out a SVBIED attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan.
Resultantly, Three Pakistani soldiers and a civilian minor were martyred. Additionally, 14 people were wounded, including 7 civilians.
Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali),
Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan)
Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat..



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676572495174938624
 

