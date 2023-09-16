What's new

Thousands of auto workers strike as UAW and big three fail to reach a deal

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2021
Messages
1,863
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk and Tesla poised to benefit from ‘highly likely’ UAW strike against Detroit’s Big 3—and the timing is just right
Replies
1
Views
127
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
India's JSW in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV tech
Replies
0
Views
110
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
CIA Mole
China's auto workers bear the brunt of price war as fallout widens
Replies
1
Views
110
Menthol
Menthol
onebyone
Say goodbye to the US car market as we know it: Cheap Chinese EVs are coming
Replies
0
Views
249
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
EVs Just Made China The Largest Exporter Of Vehicles, Threatening American Jobs
Replies
0
Views
229
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom