This video on policing in Chicago was depressing

313ghazi

313ghazi

So I came across this excellent video, it's Peter Santenello doing a ride along with a recently retired police liutenent.

Hearing the guy talk about all the politically poor decisions being made and how it is impacting the city was depressing.

It must be so hard to be a police officer on that force. If you have some time, it's well worth a watch, Peter's content is always excellent.


 

