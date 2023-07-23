What's new

This Turkish-Made Marine Assault Vehicle Looks To Become a Force Abroad

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,025
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

This Turkish-Made Marine Assault Vehicle Looks To Become a Force Abroad



Nextech takes a closer look at Turkish-made Marine Assault Vehicles (MAV), a project manufactured by one of the country's leading defence companies, FNSS Defence Systems. The MAV, also named ZAHA, is the latest armored amphibious assault vehicle that provides the Turkish navy with significant advantages between both the land and shore. Very few countries have the capacity to carry the dual-natured vehicle in their inventory.
 
shows the Turkish ambition

very easily they could have bought from abroad off the shelve units from US too

however they decided to build their own and even the scope of the project in terms of numbers is low and maybe didnt even justify the R & D cost

however seems like Turkey has a ban on import off the shelves systems which is very good
 
By the way BAE Systems Inc owns 49% of FNSS, the company that manufactures this AAV. Having a company like BAE Systems as your backer helps greatly in R&D.

@dBSPL
 

