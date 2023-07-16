What's new

This retired gerneral is saying Imran khan will be disqualify and sent to prison.

Cash GK

This retired gerneral is saying Imran khan will be disqualify and sent to prison. He did not realise 75 Soldiers and 90 peole got killed in mosque since the start of 2023. Now they want people get into their homes and burn them with their families. They are working on enemy pay rol because patriot will never do this. If they try do harm khan Pakistanis will burn these gernerals and shrif and zaradi family. They are miss judging the people's anger.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680176217868361729
 

