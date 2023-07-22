What's new

This is the mindset of present leadership of Pakistan

HAIDER said:
We won't strive for betterment but only depending Allah..... lolll

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1682074500429680640
It was narrated that Jaabir (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “The Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) cursed the one who consumes ribaa, the one who pays it, the one who writes it down and the two who witness it. He said they are all the same.” (Narrated by Muslim).


---- but let's still pray Aytul Kursi.

At this rate, might as well hold a national Aytul Kursi day to pray that debt would just go away.

Quom ko phudu samja hua 🤣
 
PakFactor said:
It was narrated that Jaabir (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: "The Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) cursed the one who consumes ribaa, the one who pays it, the one who writes it down and the two who witness it. He said they are all the same." (Narrated by Muslim).


---- but let's still pray Aytul Kursi.

Quom ko phudu samja hua 🤣


---- but let's still pray Aytul Kursi.

Quom ko phudu samja hua 🤣
They seriously think quam has iq of mouse even mouse is more intelligent than leadership.
quam is docile but not stupid.
 
Either they really believe this or, fooling people despite knowing otherwise. Don't know which is worse.. And interviewer seemed to play along.
 
PakFactor said:
It was narrated that Jaabir (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “The Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) cursed the one who consumes ribaa, the one who pays it, the one who writes it down and the two who witness it. He said they are all the same.” (Narrated by Muslim).


---- but let's still pray Aytul Kursi.

At this rate, might as well hold a national Aytul Kursi day to pray that debt would just go away.

Quom ko phudu samja hua 🤣
this clip really made me so frustrated ...that is the mental level of ruling elite of this country...that's what Gen Bajwa wanted to impose on Pakistan desperately, where on record he try to convince Nawaz/Shahbaz to bring him back in power...
 
As for the Pak Deep State, these folks have less value than the maggots at the poops of the fagots...
 

